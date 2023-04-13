Man arrested after allegedly making threats after seeing Pride flag at Derby Street Shops in Hingham

He was arraigned in Hingham District Court. He was ordered “held on dangerousness,” and sent to the Plymouth County House of Correction, court records show.

Gage Scammell, 29, of Weymouth, is facing multiple charges, including interference with civil rights, threatened use or presence of deadly weapons, and threat to commit a crime, Hingham police said in a statement.

A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly making threats after seeing a Pride flag on display at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, police said.

He is due back in court April 19 for a detention hearing.

No attorney was listed for Scammell in court records.

Advertisement

“The Hingham Police Department supports and stands with our LGBTQ+ and Jewish communities and we will not tolerate any threats or discrimination against them,” Hingham Police Chief David Jones said in a statement. “The men and women of this agency will vigorously investigate threats against any member of our community.”

The Derby Street Shops management received a voicemail where the caller allegedly said “he was going to come to the Derby Street Shoppes [sic], shoot the flag down with a rifle, and burn it if it was not taken down within three days,” the statement said.

The caller, later identified as Scammell, allegedly also “made disparaging statements regarding the Jewish faith,” police said.

The management immediately notified police Thursday of the voicemail, police said, and an investigation led to Scammell’s arrest.

“I want to reiterate that any attacks against the LGBTQ+ or Jewish communities, or any other marginalized group, will be dealt with swiftly and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Jones said in the statement. “Hingham is a welcoming and accepting community and we will continue to work with our local stakeholders to ensure that our town is safe and inclusive for everyone.”

Advertisement

Anyone with any information or concerns can reach out to Hingham police’s Civil Rights Officer, Lieutenant John Marquardt via email at civilrights@hpd.org.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.