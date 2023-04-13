Man wanted for allegedly murdering Malden man arrested in Atlanta

Dion Smith was arrested is facing a murder charge, according to a statement released by prosecutors.

A 33-year-old Boston man wanted for the stabbing death of an elderly Malden man late last year was arrested in Atlanta early Thursday morning, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

Ronald Gilbert was found dead in his second-floor unit on Kennedy Drive in Malden on Feb. 22 after a foul smell was reported. It was apparent Gilbert “had been deceased for some time,” prosecutors said in March.

He was stabbed more than 30 times in late December, the Globe reported.

An arrest warrant charging Smith in connection with Gilbert’s murder was issued in March, prosecutors said at the time. It was not immediately clear if Smith had hired an attorney.

A date has not yet been scheduled for Smith’s return back to Massachusetts, prosecutors said Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.