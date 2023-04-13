Marathon safety briefing to be held in Copley Square

On Saturday morning, a wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the sites of the two bombings on Boylston Street, according to Wu’s office. Governor Maura Healey will also attend.

Wu and officials with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and Boston Athletic Association will brief reporters at 11:30 a.m. at Copley Square Park in the Back Bay.

Mayor Michelle Wu and state officials will hold a news conference Thursday on safety preparations for Monday’s Boston Marathon, 10 years after two explosions near the finish line killed three people and wounded hundreds more.

“Mayor Wu will join families of those who lost loved ones in 2013 and Governor Maura Healey to lay wreaths at the memorial sites on Boylston Street” on Saturday around 7:20 a.m., officials said. “This is a private ceremony that is open to press with limitations.”

Advertisement

Two Cambridge brothers, Tamerlan Tsarnaev and his younger sibling Dzhokhar, set off the bombs near the finish line on April 15, 2013 that killed Martin Richard, 8, of Dorchester; Medford native Krystle Campbell, 29; and Boston University student Lingzi Lu, 23.

The Tsarnaev brothers also fatally shot MIT Police Officer Sean Collier while they were on the run. Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed in a confrontation with law enforcement in Watertown days after the blasts.

Boston police Officer Dennis Simmonds sustained a head injury during the Watertown shootout and died a year later from a medical emergency linked to that injury.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was sentenced to death in 2015 in federal court in Boston for his role in the bombings, but an appeals court vacated the death sentence in 2020. Last year, the US Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty.

Tsarnaev, 29, is continuing to fight his death sentence and remains incarcerated at a federal supermax facility in Colorado. He will never be freed from custody, whether or not he’s executed.

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.