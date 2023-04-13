Mass. Appeals Court protects Chinatown row house in closely watched case

“Developers are driving up rents that displace lower-income residents and their construction plans inflict real health and environmental damage,” said Bethany Li, legal director of the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund.

Last week’s decision from the Massachusetts Appeals Court was hailed by community advocates as a crucial victory in the fight to keep Chinatown’s row house district — one of the last untouched corners of a neighborhood that, like so many other pockets of Boston, has been roiled by gentrification — safe and affordable.

In the latest chapter of a development saga that has gripped Boston’s Chinatown and spurred conversations about cultural preservation in the historic immigrant neighborhood, a state appeals court recently blocked the planned overhaul of an aging brick row house on Johnny Court.

Advertisement

Li represented Wendy and John Lee, who own a rowhouse on Johnny Court, in their litigation against the plans of Tao Cai, a Chinatown developer. Cai wanted to convert his two-unit rowhouse into a five-unit building, adding two additional stories with a roof deck. The city’s Zoning Board of Appeal greenlit the project in 2019 amid neighborhood opposition.

The Lees, who raised a family in the Johnny Court home but no longer live there, challenged the ZBA’s decision in Superior Court, arguing that the proposed development would damage their property. The Superior Court judge found Cai’s project did not comply with the city’s zoning code and vacated the project’s permit. Cai appealed that decision to the appeals court, which affirmed the Superior Court’s decision last week.

Lane Goldberg, an attorney representing Cai, declined to comment on the appeals court decision Thursday. He said he was discussing potential next steps with his client.

The row houses at the heart of the legal battle were built more than a century ago on land that was once covered with water, but, like sizable chunks of the city, was backfilled. The Lees share a wall with the house that Cai aimed to develop, and the Superior Court judge concluded that there was a real risk of structural damage to their building if Cai’s project goes forward.

Advertisement

Specifically, the two additional stories could cause rain and snow to accumulate in greater amounts on the roof of the house owned by the Lees. The project could also cause basement flooding, according to court documents.

Advocates this week framed the case as much more than a spat between neighbors. Organizers have pushed for changes to the city’s zoning code to allow for more community input on development proposals and protection for Chinatown’s row house district.

A spokesman for Mayor Michelle Wu would only say Thursday that the administration is “reviewing the decision and its impacts.”

But Karen Chen, executive director of the Chinatown Progressive Association, said there were concerns that if this project was allowed to move forward it would open a floodgate of unwanted development to the neighborhood.

“If this goes through, that means other speculators and investors will follow,” said Chen.

The row houses have historically served as affordable housing for Asian immigrants and Asian Americans who have settled in Chinatown through multiple generations, crafted an irreplaceable cultural scene, and kept the economic engine of the city humming through even the COVID-19 pandemic. Community members worried that if they could not scuttle Cai’s project, it would open the door to further gentrification of the “the heart and soul” of their neighborhood.

Advertisement

Robert Chin, who grew up in a row house on Johnny Court and whose mother still lives there, said the owner of another row house on the street has already pushed for an expansion similar to what Cai wanted to do.

“This decision will impact future expansion plans,” he said.

Jie Mei Deng is a 69-year-old retiree who lived at Johnny Court when she first emigrated to the United States in 2007. When she moved out eight years later, another family of Chinese immigrants moved in, she said. Through a translator on Thursday, Deng, who used to work as a dishwasher and a home care worker, explained how her former block fostered community.

“Pretty much the whole street was immigrants,” she said. “They’re all people like me who don’t speak English. We’re very much a community.”

Housing, she said, remains a big need in the neighborhood and she did not think that developers should be allowed to do what was proposed at the heart of the legal case.

“How can we protect Chinatown so it’s a place for people like me?” she asked. “We don’t want a Chinatown that just has luxury housing that we can’t afford.”

Another immigrant who used to call Johnny Court home is De Hong Huang, a 62-year-old dishwasher. She was forced to move off the street because the owner sold the building. The move to a new place that cost more was stressful, she said, and the financial pressure was very real. Like Deng, Huang said there is a need for affordable housing in New England’s largest Chinese community.

Advertisement

“When we live in Chinatown, it’s much easier because we don’t speak English,” she said through a translator. “I am worried.”

In a statement Thursday, City Councilor Ed Flynn, whose district includes Chinatown, spoke to the historical significance of Johnny Court and said he was heartened to hear of the appeals court ruling.

“We need to do all that we can to preserve these houses as they are the remnants and sites of our Chinatown’s proud immigrant roots,” he said.

Some community advocates argue that zoning protections that shield other Boston neighborhoods from irresponsible development, including some that protect row house districts, do not apply to Chinatown, leaving the neighborhood open to changes that wipe out its character and hurt residents.

“We need long-term solutions to protect Chinatown residents, especially immigrant, working class families at risk of being kicked out,” said Lydia Lowe, director of the Chinatown Community Land Trust. “Together with others in the community, we are advocating for zoning amendments that both protect the neighborhood’s historic character and curb speculation, protections that other Boston neighborhoods enjoy, and that Chinatown deserves.”

Sean Cotter of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.





















Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.