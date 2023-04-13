Mass. House poised to pass $1.1 billion tax package, with cuts to capital gains, changes to estate tax

The 158-member chamber is slated to work through roughly two dozen amendments Thursday afternoon before voting on the bill.

The package — worth nearly $1.1 billion once it takes full effect — is expected to emerge on the House floor just two days after Democratic leaders unveiled the bill, pitching it as a bid to improve the state’s competitiveness and stanch the flow of residents to other states .

The Massachusetts House is poised Thursday to pass a bill overhauling the state’s tax code, a package that would boost tax breaks for renters, families, and others, as well as reshape how the state taxes profits on short-term investments.

Advertisement

If adopted, the multi-pronged package would cost the state $654 million in its first year. Similar to a proposal floated by Governor Maura Healey, it would combine two existing tax credits — child care and dependent care — to eventually create one $600 credit per dependent, with no limits to how many children or dependents a filer can claim.

The House is also seeking to double a tax credit for seniors who rent or own in Massachusetts from $1,200 to $2,400; raise the deduction for renters from $3,000 to $4,000; and hike the earned income tax credit from 30 percent to 40 percent of the federal credit.

House leaders also want to overhaul the state’s estate and capital gains taxes, changes that would ease the burden on the state’s wealthier residents. Healey and others argue the way the state taxes both areas make Massachusetts an outlier among other states.

The House bill would cut the tax rate on short-term capital gains — profits on investments held for up to a year — from 12 percent to 5 percent, phased in over the course of two years. It would also reshape the Massachusetts estate tax, considered the strictest in the country, by raising the tax threshold from $1 million to $2 million and taxing only the value of an estate that exceeds $2 million. Under current law, the entire value of an estate worth $1 million or more is taxed once it hits the threshold.

Advertisement

Only a dozen states have an estate tax, and Oregon is the only other besides Massachusetts that has a threshold as low as $1 million.

The House package would take full effect in three years, when its annual cost would reach nearly $1.1 billion.

In addition to the proposed tax relief, the House is also seeking to change what’s known as Chapter 62F, a nearly 40-year-old law that requires the state to return excess revenue to taxpayers when the state’s revenues exceed a predetermined cap. In 2022, the obscure law triggered nearly $3 billion in taxpayer refunds in 2022, which state House and Senate leaders did not learn was possible until the closing days of their legislative session in late July.

That refund provision ultimately became one reason why lawmakers scrapped a tax relief package last year.

The current law stipulates that any credit is applied on a “proportional basis,” meaning the more someone owes in income taxes, the higher the refund they’re due. The House is proposing to adjust the credit so that all taxpayers receive an equal amount.

The proposed change could assuage criticisms from progressive lawmakers, who pushed unsuccessfully last year to limit what taxpayers could receive in refunds. But proponents of the law questioned whether it was constitutional, hinting that, should the change survive and become law, it could be challenged in court or at the ballot box in 2024.

Advertisement

“They can eliminate chapter 62F. What they can’t do is change the formula in a way that violates the Constitution,” said Chris Anderson, president of the Massachusetts High Technology Council, which first pushed the law as a 1986 ballot question. The House plan would be a “redistribution of income. The return of the funds [would be] different from the way they were collected.”

Simultaneously, the House is also seeking to avoid triggering another potential give-back to taxpayers through the state’s emergency savings account.

Current state law effectively caps how much money Massachusetts can plow into the account, which is also known as the Rainy Day Fund. If the amount in the fund at the end of a fiscal year exceeds 15 percent of the budgeted revenues and other funds, the state has to transfer the excess to what’s known as the Tax Reduction Fund. The money would then be transferred back to taxpayers in the form of one-time increases to the personal exemption they can claim against their income tax liability.

The state’s savings account has ballooned in recent years, topping $7.1 billion as of last month, and is estimated to reach $8.5 billion by the end of the fiscal year in June. Under the House’s budget plan released Wednesday, legislative officials estimate it could reach $9 billion by July 2024 should the state not make any withdrawals.

Advertisement

The House bill would hike the cap to 25.5 percent, which, Democratic leaders argue, would allow the savings account to keep growing. The change would also make it less likely taxpayers would receive money back in should it continue to expand.

Once approved by the House, the bill would move to the Senate, which could reshape, add, or dismantle parts of the package. The two chambers will ultimately have to reach an agreement before sending a bill to Healey.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.