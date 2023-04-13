Maine lobsterman pulls up military rocket 20 miles offshore, State Police say

The man, based out of Cushing, contacted Maine State Police Tuesday after he brought the rocket to shore, authorities said. Troopers identified the rocket as a MK29 Mod-0, according to a tweet from State Police.

Photos show the rusted and worn rocket laid out on the grass.

“With x-ray imaging, the technicians were unable to confirm that the item did not contain explosive material,” the tweet said.

Troopers decided to countercharge the rocket given its condition, according to the tweet.

“The item was rendered safe and disposed of properly,” State Police said.

On 4/11/23 the Maine State Police Bomb Squad received notification that a lobsterman based out of Cushing had pulled up an approximate 5ft. long military rocket about 20 miles off shore. The individual brought the item to shore and contacted authorities the next day. pic.twitter.com/4oelUhtqL7 — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) April 12, 2023

