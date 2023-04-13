fb-pixel Skip to main content

Maine lobsterman pulls up military rocket 20 miles offshore, State Police say

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated April 13, 2023, 21 minutes ago
A Maine lobsterman discovered a military rocket 20 miles offshore and alerted State Police Tuesday, officials said.Maine State Police

A Maine lobsterman made an unusual catch — a 5-foot long military rocket, 20 miles offshore, officials said Wednesday.

The man, based out of Cushing, contacted Maine State Police Tuesday after he brought the rocket to shore, authorities said. Troopers identified the rocket as a MK29 Mod-0, according to a tweet from State Police.

Photos show the rusted and worn rocket laid out on the grass.

“With x-ray imaging, the technicians were unable to confirm that the item did not contain explosive material,” the tweet said.

Troopers decided to countercharge the rocket given its condition, according to the tweet.

“The item was rendered safe and disposed of properly,” State Police said.

