New Lifespan president announces changes to leadership structure, departure of key executives

“We understand change can be challenging and we will be working hard to create a smooth transition,” wrote John Fernandez, Lifespan’s new president and chief executive officer, in an email to employees on Wednesday.

Dr. Saul Weingart is leaving Lifespan effective immediately, after two years as president of Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital — both of which are owned by Lifespan Corp. He took the role in February 2021. Dr. Steven Lampert, the president of Lifespan Physician Group Inc., will retire at the end of the month.

PROVIDENCE — Two key executives within Rhode Island’s largest health care system are stepping down, just two months after the corporation’s new president and CEO started.

Lifespan officials told the Globe on Thursday of their surprise at Weingart’s sudden departure. But Lifespan spokeswoman Kathleen Hart said the changes were “to focus on the health care model of the future.”

Fernandez said he had conducted a review and assessment of Lifespan’s leadership structure, and these changes are part of a “restructuring.”

“[Weingart] has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic, leading the state’s largest hospital through a historically challenging time in healthcare; acting as a strong advocate for advancing quality and safety at Rhode Island and Hasbro Children’s hospitals; and working to enhance staff engagement and patient experience,” wrote Fernandez.

Fernandez also told employees that he plans to meet with department chairs, vice presidents, directors, and managers over the coming weeks, to further explain the changes and interim plans. The news comes nearly a year after longtime president and CEO Dr. Timothy J. Babineau stepped down in May 2022.

In the wake of Weingart’s departure, Lifespan will establish a new position, the chief of hospital operations and president of Rhode Island and Hasbro Children’s Hospitals. The board will conduct a national search for the new position. The hospital operations chief will also oversee the presidents of The Miriam, Newport, and Bradley hospitals, as well as the vice president of quality and safety.

Weingart could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday. He previously served as the chief medical officer and senior vice president of medical affairs for Tufts Medical Center and Tufts Children’s Hospital in Boston.

Fernandez also announced the creation of three other positions: chief physician officer, executive vice president of ambulatory services, and a chief of staff who would report directly to him.

In a statement to the Globe on Thursday, Fernandez said health care in the decades to come will look “much different than it does today.”

“This means different ways of structuring, delivering, and [funding] patient care,” said Fernandez. “Our organization needs to evolve to adapt to the changing and challenging healthcare landscape to help us to better serve our patients and position us for future success.”

Hart said Fernandez is focusing on Lifespan’s long-term plans and strategy that will develop care delivery models that meet patient preferences now, and anticipate future demand and changing needs. “The forward-thinking strategy will help improve Lifespan’s healthcare delivery so patients have the best care experience with the best possible health outcomes,” said Hart in an email.





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com.