N.H. pastor pleads guilty to stealing $130,000 in church money

Court documents detail his spending of nearly $1,000 through Ticketmaster as well as purchases at Home Depot, Walmart, and other retail stores.

Gregory Neal of Rochester oversaw the operations of Journey Baptist Church, which included managing church finances. Between January 2017 and March 2020, he used church credit and debit cards to pay off his own gambling debt and made unauthorized purchases “for his own personal benefit,” according to an announcement by U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young.

Neal joined Journey Church in 2011 and started working there in 2014 as a part-time youth minister before getting a full-time job in church administration in 2016, according to the church’s Pastor Rob Willis.

Willis said he was the one who discovered Neal had been stealing from the church in 2020, after a credit card company called him about a bill that was past due for “an excessive amount.” He then reported it to the police. Willis said their families were close and had been on vacation together one week before he learned Neal had been stealing from the church.

“While we’re glad to see that justice is being done, it’s also something that represents a large pain point and speaks to Greg’s own personal issues and demons,” Willis said. “We hope he gets the help he needs to never do something like this again.”

Those in the church community were unaware that Neal, who is married with three children, had a gambling problem, according to Willis. “I really want to see Greg pay for his crime,” he said, but added that he believes Neal should be forgiven. “This was bad, but it’s forgivable.”

Journey Church describes itself as a contemporary Christian Church that was founded in 2003, according to its website. Willis said about 350 people are a part of the church community.

Neal was represented by Jeffrey Levin. According to the plea deal, he waives his right to a trial by jury. In exchange for his guilty plea, the U.S. will recommend he be sentenced “at the bottom of the applicable advisory sentencing guidelines range as determined by the Court” and that he won’t have to pay back any more than he stole.

The U.S. also agrees not to oppose a sentence reduction if Neal takes personal responsibility for the offense.

The maximum prison term is 20 years. Sentencing has been scheduled for July 19, 2023 and will be decided by a federal district court judge based on sentencing guidelines.





Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com.