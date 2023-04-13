All Portsmouth, N.H. schools closed Thursday due to shooting threat

Portsmouth police “received a video of someone saying they would shoot up the school. The police department is following up on leads,” McLaughlin wrote in the posting.

The closure was ordered Wednesday night by schools superintendent Zach McLaughlin who outlined his reasoning in a Facebook post.

All schools in the city of Portsmouth are closed Thursday while law enforcement searches for the person who posted a video that included a threat to “shoot up” the high school, officials said.

“As we are not currently in a position to feel that the threat is yet resolved, we need to make a decision.... Out of an abundance of caution and a commitment to the safety of our school community, all Portsmouth Schools will be closed” Thursday, he said.

In the posting, which appeared to be a transcript of the alert call he made to parents, McLaughlin noted that the threat against the high school and the decision to close all the city’s schools can be emotionally triggering.

“I just want to acknowledge the emotions of a moment like this. It can be laced with fear, anger, and sadness,” he wrote. “Amid this challenging time, we appreciate your support as we do our best to keep our students and staff safe.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.