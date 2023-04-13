Raimondo makes Time’s ‘100 Most Influential People’ list

PROVIDENCE — US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has been named to Time magazine’s “100 most influential people” list for 2023.

The former Rhode Island governor has been on a steady rise in Democratic politics for more than a decade, but she has earned national praise since joining the Biden administration two years ago.

Raimondo is credited with lobbying Congress to pass the CHIPS and Science Act, a $280 billion package designed to boost scientific research and development and semiconductor and chip manufacturing in the country.