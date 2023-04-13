Raimondo makes Time’s ‘100 Most Influential People’ list

PROVIDENCE — US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has been named to Time magazine’s “100 most influential people” list for 2023.
The former Rhode Island governor has been on a steady rise in Democratic politics for more than a decade, but she has earned national praise since joining the Biden administration two years ago.
Raimondo is credited with lobbying Congress to pass the CHIPS and Science Act, a $280 billion package designed to boost scientific research and development and semiconductor and chip manufacturing in the country.
“As secretary, she is reviving US manufacturing and rebuilding our technological infrastructure,” writes US Senator Jack Reed in the Time piece. Reed has known Raimondo all of her life, and was occasionally her babysitter when she was a small child. They both attended LaSalle Academy in Providence.
Raimondo has occasionally come under fire from the left during her tenure as commerce secrerary. US Senator Elizabeth Warren has criticized her for having too cozy of a relationship with the big technology companies.
Raimondo is in Time’s leader category, which also includes Biden, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, a Brown University graduate.
