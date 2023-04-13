The Rhode Island Foundation is spending 💰 to retain a diverse health care workforce

Here’s a look at the eight organizations that will receive grants from the foundation.

Neil Steinberg, the foundation’s outgoing president and CEO, said that “building and sustaining a workforce that can provide high-quality care and services to all Rhode Islanders necessitates addressing a number of interrelated issues, and one of those is ensuring that the health sector workforce better reflects the growing communities it serves.”

It’s no secret that it has been difficult to retain health care workers since the beginning of the pandemic, especially in communities of color. Now the Rhode Island Foundation is stepping up with $1.4 million in grants for organizations that are focused on having a diverse workforce.

Advertisement

Project Weber/RENEW: This organization will provide additional mental health support, retirement accounts, and technological help to its peer-health workforce.

Tides Family Services: Last year, I wrote about an underpaid and overworked social worker at Tides who works with kids caught up in the system. Tides plans to use its grant to offer paid on-the-job learning opportunities and to create new entry points into the behavioral health field for workers of color.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

BAYADA Home Health Care: This organization is launching a program to establish an intermediate clinical career step between CNAs and licensed practical nurses on their staff.

Centro de Innovacion Mujer Latina: The grant money will be used to develop and strengthen its community care staff, which focuses primarily on supporting Spanish-speaking patients.

Clinica Esperanza/Hope Clinic: This nonprofit wants offer a more supportive workplace that prioritizes employee wellbeing and mental health.

Community Provider Network of Rhode Island: The network will use its grant to help organizations that support people with development disabilities to increase retention and diversify their management teams.

PACE Organization of Rhode Island: The grant will be used for staff retention and to implement an explicit framework and process for infusing DEI awareness.

Advertisement

Care New England Health System: Rhode Island’s second-largest health provider is creating an executive training program for mid-level staff from diverse, underserved, and marginalized populations.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.