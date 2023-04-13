fb-pixel Skip to main content

‘Significant’ brush fire that shut down parts of I-495 in Middleborough extinguished

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated April 13, 2023, 5 minutes ago

A “significant” brush fire in the median of Interstate 495 in Middleborough shut down portions of the highway Thursday, officials said.

Only the breakdown lane southbound on I-495 was open to traffic, State Police tweeted at 4:50 p.m. Northbound lanes were completely shut down.

Traffic was heavily impacted, State Police tweeted.

The fire was extinguished and all lanes were reopened, State Police tweeted at 6:21 p.m.

The Middleborough Fire Department could not be immediately reached for comment.

No further information was immediately available.

