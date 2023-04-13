‘Significant’ brush fire that shut down parts of I-495 in Middleborough extinguished

Only the breakdown lane southbound on I-495 was open to traffic, State Police tweeted at 4:50 p.m. Northbound lanes were completely shut down.

A “significant” brush fire in the median of Interstate 495 in Middleborough shut down portions of the highway Thursday, officials said.

The fire was extinguished and all lanes were reopened, State Police tweeted at 6:21 p.m.

The Middleborough Fire Department could not be immediately reached for comment.

No further information was immediately available.

