‘Significant’ brush fire that shut down parts of I-495 in Middleborough extinguished

A “significant” brush fire in the median of Interstate 495 in Middleborough shut down portions of the highway Thursday, officials said.
Only the breakdown lane southbound on I-495 was open to traffic, State Police tweeted at 4:50 p.m. Northbound lanes were completely shut down.
Traffic was heavily impacted, State Police tweeted.
The fire was extinguished and all lanes were reopened, State Police tweeted at 6:21 p.m.
The Middleborough Fire Department could not be immediately reached for comment.
No further information was immediately available.
