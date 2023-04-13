Here’s a list of the Mass. and NH towns where seven men allegedly stole hundreds of catalytic converters

When US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins announced Wednesday that seven men had been arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of catalytic converters over the past year or so, her staff provided a list of Massachusetts and New Hampshire communities the suspects are accused of targeting as part of the ring.
A statement from Rollins’s office listed the municipalities where the men allegedly swiped converters from at least 470 vehicles between March of 2022 and last month.
According to the release, the men were working at their most productive rate on Aug. 16, 2022, when they allegedly purloined 26 converters from cars in Woburn. They also allegedly stole 22 converters in Millbury on March 27, 2022; 20 converters in Sterling on March 16 of this year; 16 in Shrewsbury on Jan. 30 of this year; 14 in Hooksett, N.H. on Nov. 24, 2022; and 13 in Londonderry, N.H. on Oct. 4, 2022.
Rollins, giving a press conference Wednesday morning alongside authorities from the FBI, State Police and National Insurance Crime Bureau, said the crew stole more than $2 million in catalytic converters, plus some bank machines and jewelry.
The suspects — all facing multiple charges in connection with what federal authorities describe as an “organized theft crew” — are Rafael Davila, 35, of Feeding Hills; Jose Torres, 37, of Springfield; Nicolas Davila, 25, of Springfield; Jose Fonseca, 26, of Springfield; Zachary Marshall, 26, of Holyoke; Santo Feliberty, 34, of Springfield; and Alexander Oyola, 37, of Springfield.
They are charged with counts including conspiracy to transport stolen property, interstate transportation of stolen property, bank theft and money laundering conspiracy. Rollins said officers served warrants on nine locations around the Springfield area, seizing 16 cars and five firearms.
Here is the list of thefts in cities and towns provided by Rollins’s office.
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.