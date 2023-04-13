Here’s a list of the Mass. and NH towns where seven men allegedly stole hundreds of catalytic converters

When US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins announced Wednesday that seven men had been arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of catalytic converters over the past year or so, her staff provided a list of Massachusetts and New Hampshire communities the suspects are accused of targeting as part of the ring.

A statement from Rollins’s office listed the municipalities where the men allegedly swiped converters from at least 470 vehicles between March of 2022 and last month.

According to the release, the men were working at their most productive rate on Aug. 16, 2022, when they allegedly purloined 26 converters from cars in Woburn. They also allegedly stole 22 converters in Millbury on March 27, 2022; 20 converters in Sterling on March 16 of this year; 16 in Shrewsbury on Jan. 30 of this year; 14 in Hooksett, N.H. on Nov. 24, 2022; and 13 in Londonderry, N.H. on Oct. 4, 2022.