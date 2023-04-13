UMass Amherst students gather to protest university’s lack of housing accommodations for students

An estimated 900 students at the state’s flagship university can’t be guaranteed on campus housing for the 2023-2024 academic year, according to an e-mail sent this month to students.

“It’s very isolating to not know where I’m going to live,” Seda said. "It’s kind of like having a security blanket taken away from you.”

When Katie Seda, a sophomore at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, learned she might not be able to live on campus next year, she “had a breakdown over the phone with my mom,” she said.

In protest, students gathered Thursday evening, camping out near the campus pond. As of 5 p.m., about 50 students had gathered in protest. Organizers said they hoped to draw attention to the shortage and overall quality of campus housing.

Student organizer Hunter Cohen said in an e-mail to the Globe “there is not enough housing on campus for currently enrolled students to live on campus (or in many cases as off campus as well). Additionally, the existing housing is often crowded, environmentally unsafe, and inaccessible to students with disabilities.”

While students said issues regarding on-campus housing is not new, this is the first time the university has not secured housing accommodations for this many students.

“It’s never been quite this bad [according to] upperclassmen, they’ve always been able to find housing,” said Serena Miller-Muro, a freshman at the university. “I’ve heard that UMass has been notorious for not really providing your ideal housing situation, but this year, it’s literally ‘You have to find another place to live.’”

Seda said students were forced to look for places to live off-campus and that the university has not helped students find alternative housing.

“It feels like the university isn’t really helping a lot with that,” Seda said. “When I went to the residential life office, they just pointed me towards the off-campus housing and said ‘Good Luck.’”

A spokesperson for the university could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

In a statement to the Globe on Wednesday, university officials said a growing number of students have wanted to live on campus in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, making it untenable for the school to fulfill all requests for university housing.

Since 2006, the university has added more than 2,000 beds, officials said. With more than 14,000 on-campus beds, the university ranks among the six largest residential programs in the country, they said.

“This fall, there will be more housing available with the opening of a new private market, apartment-style housing on campus being built in partnership with a developer on Massachusetts Avenue — including 623 beds of undergraduate housing,” officials said.

But students worry about the high-cost of such housing.

According to the university’s off-campus housing website, the cheapest room available is $1504 per month in a four bedroom apartment. On the other hand, other dormitory buildings can cost from $4000 to $7000 per semester.

Greystar, the company that the university partnered with for the new apartment building, is also currently being sued by renters in other states for price fixing — an action which can cause renters to pay more rent than they should.

