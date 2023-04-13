Woman and two-year-old son rescued in Danvers apartment fire, officials say

Firefighters rescued a woman and her two-year-old son after a fire swept through their apartment in Danvers Wednesday night, officials said.
Around 10:30 p.m., the blaze broke out in the second-story of the six-unit apartment building on River Drive, according to Danvers Fire Chief Robert Amerault.
As fire crews walked up the stairwell of the building, the woman and her son were leaving the apartment, Amerault said. The woman then collapsed, and firefighters carried the pair outside, he said.
Crew extinguished the blaze after about 10 minutes, according to Amerault.
“They knocked it down quick,” he said. “They did a good job.”
The woman and her son were taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation, officials said. The woman was discharged Thursday morning, while the boy was transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital as a precaution, Amerault said.
The apartment building is currently “uninhabitable” due to fire and water damage, according to Amerault. The fire appears to have started in the kitchen, he said.
“That’s where the most damage is, it seems like. It might have been a kitchen appliance,” Amerault said. “It’s still under investigation.”
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.