Woman and two-year-old son rescued in Danvers apartment fire, officials say

Firefighters rescued a woman and her two-year-old son after a fire swept through their apartment in Danvers Wednesday night, officials said.

Around 10:30 p.m., the blaze broke out in the second-story of the six-unit apartment building on River Drive, according to Danvers Fire Chief Robert Amerault.

As fire crews walked up the stairwell of the building, the woman and her son were leaving the apartment, Amerault said. The woman then collapsed, and firefighters carried the pair outside, he said.