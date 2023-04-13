Trump deposed in case over company’s business practices

“President Trump is not only willing but also eager to testify before the Attorney General today,” his attorney, Alina Habba, said in a statement issued shortly after Trump entered the Manhattan skyscraper. “He remains resolute in his stance that he has nothing to conceal, and he looks forward to educating the Attorney General about the immense success of his multi-billion dollar company.”

NEW YORK — Former president Donald Trump spent hours at the offices of New York’s attorney general Thursday for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company’s business practices, with his lawyer signaling that he was answering questions this time instead of invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.

The Republican met with lawyers for Attorney General Letitia James, who sued Trump last year. Her lawsuit claims Trump and his family misled banks and business associates by giving them false information about his net worth and the value of assets such as hotels and golf courses.

The lawsuit is unrelated to the felony criminal charges filed against Trump by the Manhattan district attorney, which led last week to his historic arraignment, the first for a former president.

In a social media post Thursday morning, Trump called the suit “ridiculous, just like all of the other Election Interference cases being brought against me.”

He raised his fist as he left his apartment at Trump Tower, with his motorcade arriving at the attorney general’s office at at 9:42 a.m. Trump was still in the building more than five hours later.

James declined to answer a question about the deposition at a news conference on an unrelated matter Wednesday.

Trump previously met with James’s lawyers Aug. 10, but refused to answer all but a few procedural questions, invoking his Fifth Amendment rights more than 400 times. At the time, James had not yet brought her lawsuit and it was unclear whether questions about the way Trump valued his company would become the basis of a criminal case.

Thursday’s deposition was being conducted in private.

Associated Press

Feinstein stepping away from Judiciary Committee

Senator Dianne Feinstein, Democrat of California, said she will temporarily give up her seat on the Senate Judiciary Committee in an announcement that came just hours after her fellow California Democrat Representative Ro Khanna called on her to resign on Wednesday.

Feinstein, who at 89 is the oldest member of the Senate, drew criticism from some Democrats who noted her absence from the Senate for nearly two months, after being hospitalized for shingles treatment in early March. Her absence has contributed to a confirmation slowdown of President Biden’s judicial nominees. She has not cast a vote since announcing she will not run for reelection in 2024.

In a statement released Wednesday night, Feinstein provided no timeline for her return to the Capitol, which she said “has been delayed due to continued complications related to my diagnosis.” She said she planned to “work from home” until her medical team said it was safe for her to travel.

But Feinstein conceded that she understood her absence could “delay” the work of the powerful Judiciary Committee, which she once was poised to chair.

“So I’ve asked Leader Schumer to ask the Senate to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve until I’m able to resume my committee work,” Feinstein said.

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, Democrat of New York, said he would ask the Senate next week to temporarily replace Feinstein on the committee.

Most committee assignments for both Republicans and Democrats are done by unanimous voice votes on the Senate floor. It’s unclear whether Republicans would unanimously allow this particular replacement to go through without objections, however, given the leverage Feinstein’s absence has given them over judicial nominations. Replacing her would then take 60 votes to approve, which means at least 10 Republicans would need to back the measure.

Washington Post

White House pushes back on recession fears

The White House said Thursday that data does not indicate a US recession is on the horizon, rebuffing Federal Reserve staff economists who forecast a minor contraction starting later this year.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said job numbers and consumer spending are strong and chalked it up to President Biden’s economic plans, waving off a recession risk.

“We’re seeing the success of his plans, and recent economic indicators are not consistent with a recession or even a pre-recession,” Jean-Pierre said Thursday when asked about the Fed forecast.

Federal Reserve minutes published Wednesday indicated that “the staff’s projection at the time of the March meeting included a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years.”

Still, Fed officials appear on track to extend their run of interest-rate hikes, shrugging off the warning.

Jean-Pierre pointed to job gains, the unemployment rate, and consumer spending as indicators. She also said that inflation has been falling, though it remains well above target and may spur more Fed hikes, raising the chance of a recession. Still, the spokeswoman contradicted the warning of the Fed staff.

“Those are the indicators that show us that we are not headed to a recession or a pre-recession,” she said.

Former Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard left the bank in February to take a role as director of Biden’s National Economic Council. Biden’s administration has regularly batted away public predictions of a recession, and the president himself as chafed at those forecasts as he prepares to announce an expected reelection bid.

Bloomberg News

Biden team highlights infrastructure work

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is closing out a three-week push to highlight the benefits of infrastructure investments in local communities by awarding nearly $300 million to help repair or replace more than a dozen bridges across the country.

Events in four states on Thursday marked the end of the beginning phase of a more expansive White House push heading into President Biden’s expected 2024 reelection race to remind voters of his accomplishments.

During the administration’s “Investing in America” tour, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and other officials held more than 50 events across 25 states at projects benefiting from the landmark infrastructure, climate, and high-tech manufacturing laws passed during the Democratic president’s first two years in office.

“This is the focus of the next year-plus,” White House chief of staff Jeff Zients, who got the job in February with a mandate to oversee implementation of the massive laws, told the Associated Press. “The priority is implementation, execution, and communicating with the American people how this is making people’s lives better.”

On Thursday, Harris attended an event awarding $72 million to rebuild a key bridge carrying I-395 from Virginia into Washington. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in upstate New York to announce $21 million to rehabilitate the Castleton-on-Hudson Bridge; Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt will announce $51.2 million to replace six bridges in rural South Carolina; and White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu will celebrate $15.1 million to help replace six bridges leading into Madison, Wis.

The sales pitch to Americans comes as the prospects for new legislation of similar impact are minimal now that Republicans control the House and as Washington appears set on a path toward crisis in the coming months over raising the nation’s debt limit and keeping the government open.

Associated Press