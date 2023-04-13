fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

The absence of tolerance

I am somewhat in awe of the massive amount of energy on both sides to repress ideas.

Updated April 13, 2023, 48 minutes ago
Jennifer Wilson, a Largo High School English teacher, wore a shirt against banning books at the Pinellas County School Board meeting in Largo, Fla., Feb. 14. In Florida, some schools have covered or removed books under a new law that requires an evaluation of reading materials and for districts to publish a searchable list of books where individuals can then challenge specific titles.Dirk Shadd/Associated Press

The juxtaposition of Renée Graham’s and Scott Lehigh’s Wednesday columns provide a broad view of censorship in America (“The end of the Republican Party” and “Do we really honor the idea of free speech?” Opinion, April 12). Whether it is the more overt strategies of the right to ban books and control education or the left’s efforts to shout down speech with speech or to inflexibly imbue benign, albeit dated, greetings with offensive meaning, the effect is the same. Both are flush with punishment and absent tolerance. I am somewhat in awe of the massive amount of energy on both sides to repress ideas and exact punitive retribution to little or no end. We can do better.

Rock Gnatovich

Advertisement

Boston

Globe Opinion