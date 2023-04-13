The absence of tolerance

The juxtaposition of Renée Graham’s and Scott Lehigh’s Wednesday columns provide a broad view of censorship in America (“The end of the Republican Party” and “Do we really honor the idea of free speech?” Opinion, April 12). Whether it is the more overt strategies of the right to ban books and control education or the left’s efforts to shout down speech with speech or to inflexibly imbue benign, albeit dated, greetings with offensive meaning, the effect is the same. Both are flush with punishment and absent tolerance. I am somewhat in awe of the massive amount of energy on both sides to repress ideas and exact punitive retribution to little or no end. We can do better.

Rock Gnatovich