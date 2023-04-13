Techno-doping my way through the Boston Marathon

This screenshot from the Supersapiens app on the author's phone during the marathon shows what his body was already telling him: he was bonking. In other words, his glucose level had dipped below 110 mg/dl, and he was becoming hypoglycemic.

After about 20 miles, I am bonking. I feel miserable. My legs are heavy on Heartbreak Hill. My pulse is high, my pace slow, my blood sugar in the dumps.

This is a self-experiment: I want to find out how well my new toy works — a glucose measurement chip. One glance at my cell phone, and I see what my blood sugar level is. On Heartbreak Hill, it is lower than it’s ever been for me during exercise, below 90 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dl) of blood. That’s bad news, because muscles run on sugar. Measuring it can help athletes keep sugar levels high for optimal performance. My levels are abysmal, 30 percent lower than they should be. Listless, I reach for my meds — a banana — and continue to slouch ahead, my eyes on my sugar monitor.

For several years now, I have been dabbling with various self-measurement tricks as a hobbyist runner with several marathons on my ledger. I have tried GPS apps, which enable me to log my speed and keep an even pace of about 7.5 miles per hour. This is useful because I am tempted to go faster at the start of a race, but going fast wears me down quickly and slows me down in the long run. Next came a heart rate monitor integrated into my watch. It helps me stick to my optimal race pulse of about 160 beats per minute and to adjust my pace when going up a hill or running into the wind. Keeping my heartbeat steady is best for my average speed.

But I have a problem, and it’s one that I can run away from: I’m getting older. From our mid-20s, muscles become weaker, and from 30 years on, the maximum oxygen uptake of the blood decreases by about 1 percent. Per year. The sugary fuel in my blood is useless without oxygen to burn it, a bit like in a car engine. Low oxygen, low speed. Now I’m in my mid-50s. You do the math.

The CGM chip on the author's arm. Courtesy of Hilmar Schmundt

In advance of training to qualify to run the Boston Marathon last year, I upgraded my arsenal of hacks with continuous glucose monitoring, or CGM. Here’s how it works: I attached a chip the size of two stacked pennies to the skin of my upper arm and painlessly inserted a thin filament into my muscles’ connective tissue. The little apparatus measures the sugar content in my interstitial fluid — a nurturing liquid that sloshes around the cells in our bodies. Low sugar levels can cripple athletic performance. The CGM chip transmits the data via Bluetooth to my cell phone, where I can monitor it as often or as infrequently as I wish. When my glucose level drops below 110, I know it’s time to eat something easily metabolized that will give my muscles a boost, like a gooey energy gel. (The chip is detectable as a little bump under my T-shirt, and can be a bit uncomfortable — sometimes there is a slight itch from the sensor, especially if I roll over on it at night.)

Performance increases of 10 to 20 percent? Give me that thing!

CGM was originally developed to help those with diabetes stay on top of their blood-sugar levels. Now, endurance athletes seeking a power boost (and, it must be said, a competitive edge) have embraced it. (The Union Cycliste Internationale, the world governing body for cycling, banned so-called sugar chips in 2021, likening CGM to a kind of techno-doping.) Germany’s Jan Frodeno, a three-time winner of the Ironman triathlon, is hoping to win a fourth time in part with the help of CGM. Last September, Eliud Kipchoge, of Kenya, zipped down the course to victory in the Berlin Marathon, breaking his own record and setting a new official marathon world record of 2:01:09. Kipchoge, who is a favorite to win Boston this year, has been using CGM, too.

My ambitions in trying CGM were more humble: to glean some insights for the rest of us, people who want to get fitter, or faster, or lose weight. Because keeping my blood sugar on an even keel is not only good for my average running speed, it helps me prevent sugar highs and food comas and improves both alertness and sleep.

My chip affords me a view under my own metabolic hood. Those with diabetes, of course, know all about this. Phil Southerland had severe diabetes as a baby. Doctors told his mother that the boy would probably not live to see his 30th year, he tells me in a video interview from his home in Atlanta, Ga. In 2006, when he was 24, Southerland entered a team made up exclusively of fellow cyclists with type 1 diabetes for the Race Across America, biking from California to the East Coast and finishing on the podium. The following year, they won whole thing. Southerland says their secret weapon was blood glucose monitoring.

Now in his 40s, Southerland is the founder of Supersapiens, a company that offers blood glucose monitoring sensors and an accompanying app. In some European markets, Southerland’s CGM chips have been available without a prescription for years. But in the United States, they are not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use without a prescription. Over the counter in Europe, they’re not cheap: A monthly subscription double pack of sensors costs about $150; one sensor lasts for up to 14 days. “Athletes tell us again and again about performance increases of 10 to 20 percent,” Southerland says. If true, that would make me half an hour faster — more or less the amount of time I have become slower over the years. All I could think when hearing Southerland was: Give me this thing!

‘Medical textbooks have to be partly rewritten’

At Heartbreak Hill, the chip confirms what my body is feeling: I am exhausted. My sugar level dips to 89 mg/dl. I am nearly adroop, just as I had planned to be, the better to put my CGM to the test. Nevertheless, the spectators cheer me on as though I were a superstar, their excitement surely more about my Alpine running costume — bright orange fake beard, leather lederhosen, red- and white-checked shirt — than my modest speed. The Boston Marathon is famous among runners worldwide as a roaring street party. I did not want to disappoint.

The author pauses to jig with a friendly spectator during the 2022 Boston Marathon. Courtesy of Hilmar Schmundt

Over the course of my CGM-enhanced training for Boston, I noticed that my metabolism, essentially, has two gears: low blood sugar when resting, high blood sugar when exercising in the performance zone, when my pulse is above 140 or so. Since learning this, I have packed proper snacks, such as sugar gels, an apple, or even gummy bears for long runs, the better to keep my muscle sugar levels elevated.

Sports medicine doctors are surprised by the level of metabolic detail they can observe with CGM, even as they express skepticism about the performance-enhancing claims of upwards of 10 percent. Michael Riddell, a physiology professor at York University in Toronto, is one of them. Riddell, who is living with diabetes, says he was surprised by how high the glucose levels of some athletes can rise, sometimes above 200 mg/dl. Riddell says that when he was training to become a doctor, glucose levels that high were considered abnormal and dangerous. For some professional — and healthy — athletes, that is not the case. Riddell finds this fascinating. He suspects there may be a many as 200 as-yet overlooked drivers that influence sugar levels, like sleep, stress, and hormones. “Medical textbooks have to be partly rewritten,” he says.

Apart from medical insights, however, it is unclear to Riddell how much the sensors can really do for athletes. Enormous performance increases can likely be expected only by those who have done a lot wrong — by, for example, eating too little or something hard to digest before a race. “For other athletes, the performance increase from CGM could be more like 2 percent, 1 percent — or even zero,” he says. Because if you are doing everything right in terms of fueling, the CGM can only affirm your good choice, not enhance it.

All this is strictly unscientific

So will my chip warn me before an impending sugar crash? I deliberately go hungry during the marathon to see what happens when I bonk. The result is underwhelming: Yes, the chip warns me. But long before that, I already felt ravenous. I did not need a chip implanted in my arm to tell me that I needed to eat immediately.

The race must go on. I stumble along on wobbly legs, Heartbreak Hill behind me, with a mainly downhill course from here. I eat a banana, but it takes about half an hour for the carbohydrates to reach my muscles. Had my CGM chip warned me sooner, I might have been able to avoid such fatigue. This is a criticism I have heard from others who use CGMs, that the chips are better at raising one’s glucose-level awareness than they are at predicting a crash. And by deliberately ignoring my body’s call for sustenance and waiting for the chip to signal to me when I should eat, I confirmed this shortcoming for myself.

The author celebrates at the finish line of the 2022 Boston Marathon. Courtesy of Hilmar Schmundt

My most important insight about my CGM chip might have come the night before the race. After I ate a huge plate of pasta, my sugar levels shot up as expected. After such a spike, I sometimes experience an equally abrupt crash. But to my surprise, a few thousand steps that we happened to take back to the hotel were enough to stabilize my sugar levels and prevent a food coma. That fact was new to me. Perhaps it’s not only textbooks that might be rewritten but cookbooks, too: “Take 100 grams of spaghetti, garnish with a dollop of 2,000 steps — bon appétit!”

My main takeaways from my experiment: The chip improved my training runs, because I was eating better, and because I was eating better, I recovered faster. Which does not mean that I became 10 to 20 percent faster, unfortunately — more like a percentage point or so at best. Had I been able to squeeze in more training runs and speed work, perhaps I’d have seen better results. What’s not in doubt, though, is this advice: Take every banana you can get during a marathon, even if you’re not hungry. Your muscles — and your running time — will thank you. But I no longer need a high-tech gadget for that insight. My body’s own sensors are enough — unplugged, unscientific, but free.

I stumble toward the finish line. The crowds on Boylston make me feel like a rock star. Because I’m so slow, there’s time to take snapshots of faces in the crowd. Now and again, I shimmy to their delighted applause. It’s a thank you to the best crowd in the world. I shuffle through the finish line with a new record: my personal worst: 4:26:11. The marathon doesn’t dispense medals for coming in 20,631st out of 24,902 runners, but I’m happy. I leave with a lesson in physiology, a great many crazy snapshots, and a 26.2-mile-wide grin on my face.

Hilmar Schmundt is a science reporter with Germany’s Der Spiegel.