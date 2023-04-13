Individual climate actions are good, but changing laws is more important

Thanks to Sarah Shemkus for reminding us that it’s still possible to improve our climate future (“5 habits to build a sustainable future — without breaking the bank,” Magazine).

However, the priorities are upside down. The fossil fuel companies would like us to believe that climate work is all about individual actions — which are indeed important. But the only way to combat the huge power of the fossil fuel industry, which profits from wrecking the planet, is by changing laws, policies, and tax codes. And that means pushing our legislators and electing the right people — all of which means joining an organization.