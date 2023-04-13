fb-pixel Skip to main content
To those Republicans who might leave Massachusetts

Updated April 13, 2023, 48 minutes ago
The MassGOP 2022 convention at the MassMutual Center in Springfield on May 21, 2022.Samantha J. Gross

Re “Poll shows many Mass. Republicans considered leaving” (Metro, April 12), Republican voters indeed should leave Massachusetts if they cannot see the myriad of benefits of living here, such as our excellent school systems, our equally excellent health care systems, and most important the respect we show to all our citizens (including MAGA Republicans). To those Republicans who might leave Massachusetts due to our higher taxes and our progressive social policies, please let me be the first to say: Don’t let the door hit you on the way out!

Peter Lifton

Lexington

