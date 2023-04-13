When it comes to AP achievements, we can’t forget students left behind

The April 6 article, “Students of color are showing gains in AP coursework,” (Metro) sheds light on Massachusetts’ recent success in AP courses. While these rankings are certainly cause for celebration, it is important to acknowledge the challenges that Boston Public Schools faces in providing education of a comparable standard for all its students. Of the six outstanding schools praised for “at least a 30 percent increase over five years among Black, Latino and/or low-income test takers,” only one school is part of BPS — and it’s an exam school.
I have been a volunteer in BPS — working specifically in ESL classrooms — for the last four years. There is a major disconnect between the celebrations of the state being one of the top ranked in the country and the lack of support I have observed for the students I’ve worked with.
Of the increase in success of students of color taking AP courses, how many are English language learners, students with disabilities, or students experiencing homelessness or poverty? BPS is rich in students in these populations, but many of their academic statistics are not a point of pride.
It is unacceptable that the achievement gap between different racial and ethnic groups continues to persist in our schools. This complex issue requires a multifaceted approach involving not only BPS but also policy makers, educators, parents, and the community at large. We must hold both the state and BPS accountable for its performance and work toward addressing the root causes of educational inequity through an increase of funding, expansion of parent and community engagement, additional classroom support, or individualized education programs. As we honor strides in AP inclusion, we must not forget those students who are still being left behind.
Claire Pilewski
Chestnut Hill