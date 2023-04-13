When it comes to AP achievements, we can’t forget students left behind

The April 6 article, “Students of color are showing gains in AP coursework,” (Metro) sheds light on Massachusetts’ recent success in AP courses. While these rankings are certainly cause for celebration, it is important to acknowledge the challenges that Boston Public Schools faces in providing education of a comparable standard for all its students. Of the six outstanding schools praised for “at least a 30 percent increase over five years among Black, Latino and/or low-income test takers,” only one school is part of BPS — and it’s an exam school.

I have been a volunteer in BPS — working specifically in ESL classrooms — for the last four years. There is a major disconnect between the celebrations of the state being one of the top ranked in the country and the lack of support I have observed for the students I’ve worked with.