Why the GOP won’t moderate on abortion or guns

Although some hope the party will realize how out of touch it’s become and adjust accordingly, true believers on the US Supreme Court, adamant activists in the party’s religious base, and ardent Second Amendment absolutists will keep that from happening.

If old R.W. were a 21st-century political consultant rather than a 19th-century transcendentalist, he might be more specific: The Republican Party’s true believers are in the saddle — and they are driving GOP-kind ever further to the right.

Events are in the saddle and ride mankind, Ralph Waldo Emerson once observed.

Start with abortion, where a long-sought conservative victory has proved pyrrhic, enrapturing the right but alienating both center and left. With last week’s Wisconsin Supreme Court election, we have seen yet another demonstration of how motivating an issue abortion access is to mainstream voters.

Here, Donald Trump can take full credit for delivering on a campaign pledge. As he courted skeptical social issues and religious voters in 2016, Trump promised to appoint Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Because Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell held hostage the high court seat made vacant by the February 2016 death of Antonin Scalia and then, abandoning his insistence that election-year vacancies had to await the November verdict of voters, filled the empty spot created by the September 2020 death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Trump ultimately got to appoint three justices. That switched the balance of the court from 5-4 in favor of abortion rights to 6-3 against it.

Thus Roe v. Wade, a decision largely decided and upheld by Republican-appointed justices, was overturned, 6-3.

Into the vacuum have rushed the GOP’s determined abortion opponents. In headline-grabbing moves around the country, conservative lawmakers and governors have been busy imposing full or near-total abortion bans. Following Texas’s lead, legislators in a dozen or more states are considering laws to allow antiabortion vigilantes to sue anyone who helps a woman travel out of state for an abortion.

Meanwhile, in a judicial decision that underscored antiabortion determination, a Trump-appointed judge took it upon himself to suspend the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, a much-used abortifacient. That ruling has now been partially blocked at the appeals level; ultimately, the matter seems likely to make its way to the Supreme Court.

Against the impossible-to-ignore efforts by abortion opponents to consolidate their victory and advance their gains, mainstream American citizens have come to understand the importance of using the political process to voice their support for abortion, a right they once took for granted.

Worried about the electoral effects, a few Republican officials are now urging compromise.

But that won’t come without a change of heart or mind — and those convinced they occupy the moral high ground seldom change either. Adding to that unlikelihood: Trump’s delivered promise on abortion has given him a chit with the party’s religious right. Beyond talking about very limited exceptions, he’s unlikely to change his stance in any significant way. Nor will his principal conservative challengers. Nikki Haley’s incoherent position is that abortion is a personal issue that should be left to state governments to decide.

Given those circumstances, it’s hard to imagine the GOP moderating its stance.

A similar dynamic governs the GOP on guns. Each new mass shooting underscores America’s gun-violence epidemic. But each also brings a Republican rejection of meaningful action.

Ironically, as president, Trump once seemed ready to take some real action. After the Parkland, Fla., high school massacre claimed 17 lives, he gathered a bipartisan congressional group at the White House and, with the cameras rolling, suggested that though GOP lawmakers were intimidated by the National Rifle Association, he wasn’t. Then the NRA’s top lobbyist came calling at the White House. And with that, Trump dropped any effort to do anything beyond lip service.

Like conservative religious voters, Second Amendment absolutists are far out of step with mainstream America. But they, too, are a powerful constituency group within the GOP.

The NRA, meanwhile, has been a key Trump ally. Indeed, when other prominent conservatives bailed out of an NRA conference in Houston just days after the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre, Trump underscored his willingness to attend, saying, “Unlike some others, I didn’t disappoint you by not showing up today.” Meanwhile, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, Trump’s chief probable Republican primary rival, is striving to establish himself as even more progun, having just signed a law authorizing concealed carry in his state.

So as with abortion, the dynamic driving the GOP is not toward a more centrist stand that might placate general election voters but rather to stances pitched to constituencies that will matter in the Republican primaries.

Polls showing a Biden-Trump rematch or a Biden-DeSantis battle as close races leave the party with just enough hope that change doesn’t seem like an imperative.

Not yet, anyway. Perhaps one more election-cycle disappointment will do the trick.

