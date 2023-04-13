Room to Love: A not-at-all nautical living

A nautical theme was not in the running for Jocelyn Chiappone’s Cape Cod clients, who desired sophisticated-yet-joyful interiors where they could entertain family and friends. Instead, the founder of Newport, R.I.-based Digs Design Company spoke subtly to the coastal setting with a modern abaca carpet, grass-cloth-covered ceiling panels, and a jaunty jute pendant light.

Artwork by Boston artist Liz Roache, which ties to the black wet bar in the nearby dining room, provides a lighthearted focal point. “As the only strong color in the space, it feels exciting,” the designer said.

THE LAMPS

Hand-painted Paul Schneider lamps are a glitzy twist on a classic awning stripe and recalls polished-brass light fixtures in other parts of the house.

THE DRAPERY

Drapery with jagged, embroidered stripes energizes the perimeter of the room. Hanging the rod above the window frame also helps the ceiling seem taller.

THE SEATING

To satisfy the need for generously-scaled furniture in the large room while ensuring the space still felt airy, Chiappone chose clean-lined seating with low-profile arms.

THE FABRICS

Chiappone loves mixing patterns but does not rely on a go-to formula. For example, pillows with a peacock print reminiscent of marbled paper juxtapose the sofa’s subdued stripes. “Fabrics are like fashion,” she said. “I can’t wait for new collections to come out.”

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.