What time does the Boston Marathon start?

What time does the 2023 Boston Marathon start?
Well, it actually starts multiple times over the course of more than two hours to help spread out the nearly 30,000-person field.
Here is a look at the start times, and some of the projected finish times, for the 127th running of the race on Monday, April 17, 2023.
2023 Boston Marathon start times
- 6 a.m.: Military march
- 9:02 a.m.: Men’s wheelchair
- 9:05 a.m.: Women’s wheelchair
- 9:30 a.m.: Handcycles and duos
- 9:37 a.m.: Professional men
- 9:47 a.m.: Professional women
- 9:50 a.m.: Para athletics division
- 10 a.m.: Wave 1
- 10:25 a.m.: Wave 2
- 10:50 a.m.: Wave 3
- 11:15 a.m.: Wave 4
2023 Boston Marathon projected finish times
- 10:20-10:30 a.m.: Men’s wheelchair
- 10:33-10:43 a.m.: Women’s wheelchair
- 11:37-11:47 a.m.: Professional men
- 12:04-12:14 p.m.: Professional women
- 5:30-6 p.m.: Official timing stops six hours after the last runner crosses the start line