How to watch or live stream this year’s Boston Marathon

With that comes road closures, traffic, MBTA changes, and more. If you’re looking to avoid this, there are plenty of ways to watch from the comfort of your own home.

Thousands of spectators will line up from Hopkinton to Boylston Street to cheer on nearly 30,000 athletes during the 2023 Boston Marathon on Monday. This year features one of the most impressive professional fields in the race’s history.

The race marks 10 years since the Marathon bombings. Ch. 5 will air a special on Thursday, April 13, from 8 to 9 p.m.: “Running Strong: The 127th Boston Marathon.”

Boston Marathon start times

9:02 a.m.: Men’s wheelchair

9:05 a.m.: Women’s Wheelchair

9:30 a.m.: Handcycles and duos

9:37 a.m.: Elite men

9:47 a.m.: Elite women

9:57 a.m.: Para athletics division

10 a.m.: Wave 1

10:25 a.m.: Wave 2

10:50 a.m.: Wave 3

11:15 a.m.: Wave 4

How to watch the Boston Marathon on TV

If you’re watching in the Boston area ...

Channel 5 in Boston (WCVB) is taking over coverage after years of the race being aired on CBS.

Local coverage will begin at 4 a.m. with the EyeOpener newscast from the Hopkinton start and the finish line in Copley Square.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., ESPN anchor John Anderson will be reporting on the professional race from the finish line photo bridge. He will be joined by analyst Carrie Tollefson, a 2004 Olympian; and Meb Keflezighi, a four-time Olympian who in 2014 became the first American man to win the Boston Marathon in more than 30 years.

Ch. 5 and ESPN personalities will be at the finish line doing live interviews with participants as they cross.

And at 1 p.m., post-race coverage picks back up on Ch. 5.

If you’re watching nationally ...

ESPN has exclusive rights to the Boston Marathon. The national broadcast begins at 8:30 a.m. ET and runs until 1 p.m. ET.

How to live stream the Boston Marathon

If you’re a cord cutter, here’s how you can stream the race:

Ch. 5 will have the race available to watch on their mobile app, Very Local Boston.

Streaming services YouTubeTV, Fubo, Sling, and Hulu + Live TV carry ESPN.

