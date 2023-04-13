Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron exits Thursday’s game against Canadiens with an upper-body injury; team says it’s ‘precautionary’

The Bruins announced at the start of the second period of Thursday night’s game against the Canadiens in Montreal that Patrice Bergeron would not return because of what the team described as an upper-body issue.
UPDATE: Patrice Bergeron (upper-body, precautionary) will not return to tonight's game.— p - Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 14, 2023
Bergeron, who played the first period, was asked before the game about the idea of playing in a regular-season contest that had no impact on playoff seeding.
“We’ve done some of that, resting guys and healing from the bumps and bruises of the season,” Bergeron said before puck drop at the Bell Centre. “As we got closer to playoffs, we thought we needed to play some games and get involved before. It’s usually a quick turnaround, so we want to stay sharp.
“Also it makes us stick to our process and details that we’ve talked about all year.”
