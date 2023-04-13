Bruins will face Panthers in first round of playoffs after beating Canadiens to close record-setting regular season

A 5-4 win over the Canadiens saw them end the regular season with turnovers and some strange misplays, but David Pastrnak’s third-period strike gave them a win.

But they are on to the playoffs, having won 15 of their last 16.

MONTREAL — Hoping to tighten up their game and keep everyone healthy entering the playoffs, the Bruins didn’t exactly succeed on either front on Thursday night.

They will face the Panthers in the first round, via Florida’s 6-4 loss to Carolina. That series is likely to start Monday in Boston.

They got it done in the third period, when Pastrnak scored his 61st goal of the season, off a sweet feed from Dmitry Orlov, after Charlie Coyle walked in and tucked home the 4-4 goal.

Advertisement

Putting a pause on the feel-good vibe: Patrice Bergeron left the proceedings early.

Early in the second period, the Bruins announced that the captain, who skated 5:36 in the first and won 8 of 9 faceoffs, had an upper-body injury and that his absence was precautionary.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Meanwhile, Jeremy Swayman allowed four goals on 33 shots and was involved in some curious events.

The netminder chipped the puck into the netting 45 seconds in. Thanks to a toe save on Mike Matheson, the Bruins killed the penalty. Moments after the kill, former UMass Lowell captain Lucas Condotta, minutes after performing a solo rookie lap before his NHL debut, batted a deflected shot into the net for a goal on his first shift.

The Habs were fired up, and they forced Swayman to make a cross-crease stop on Jake Evans. But they couldn’t stop Trent Frederic from standing in the paint and cashing a feed from Connor Clifton at 9:19 to tie the score.

Jake DeBrusk made it 2-1 on a crafty pass by Charlie McAvoy, who slipped a puck to his winger from behind the net at 14:40. That was the 27th goal of the season for DeBrusk, who tied his career high despite missing six weeks with injuries.

Advertisement

The Bruins failed on a full two minutes of five-on-three late in the first, after Joel Edmundson dumped the puck over the glass and Chris Wideman cross-checked A.J. Greer.

Nick Suzuki made it 2-2 on a skillful deflection from an Edmundson shot at 7:16 of the second, and the Canadiens took the lead 1:08 later, when Swayman felt he could win a race to a loose puck. He was wrong.

Rem Pitlick beat him to the puck, chipped it down low, and passed up a gimme by feeding Michael Pezzetta for the 3-2 goal.

But Orlov, doing more damage on behalf of the Bruins’ defensemen, rolled low and sniped one over Sam Montembeault’s shoulder at 13:58.

The Bruins allowed a shorthanded goal at 1:09 of the third. Defenseman Justin Barron walked into a loose puck and one-timed it off Swayman’s glove.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.