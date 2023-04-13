Canal Street will become ‘Boston Playoff Hub’ for Bruins and Celtics postseason games

Fans, not cars, will be welcome on Canal Street during what could be extended playoff runs for the Bruins and Celtics this spring.

Beginning Saturday, when the Celtics open their first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, Canal Street across from TD Garden will become the “Boston Playoff Hub,” a car-free zone for the three hours before and one hour after each Celtics or Bruins playoff game. Dining and drinking establishments will be allowed extended patio space with the street closed off to cars.

The Playoff Hub is a spin-off of Mayor Michelle Wu’s desire to transform public spaces and reimagine Boston streets, with much lengthier street closures in Roxbury, Dorchester, and Jamaica Plain last year proving popular.