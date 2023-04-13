Coaches choose Sacramento Kings’ Mike Brown Coach of the Year

The Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award recognizes the dedication, commitment, and hard work of NBA head coaches and is presented annually to the coach who helps guide his players to a higher level of performance on the court and shows outstanding service and dedication to the community off the court. It honors the spirit of Goldberg, the esteemed long-time executive director of the NBCA, who set the standard for loyalty, integrity, love of the game, passionate representation, and tireless promotion of NBA coaching. The award is unique in that it is voted upon by the winners’ peers, the head coaches of all 30 NBA teams.

NEW YORK — Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown was named the 2023 National Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year, the NBCA announced Thursday, according to NBA.com

All told, five head coaches received votes, once again reflecting the depth of coaching excellence in the NBA. In addition to Brown, the following head coaches also received votes: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks; Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder; Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics; and Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks.

“Congratulations to Mike Brown on one of the greatest coaching jobs we’ve ever seen in this league,” said Indiana Pacers head coach and NBCA president Rick Carlisle. “He completely changed the attitude and vibe of the Kings franchise and fan base, launching them into an amazing new era of success.”

Brown, in his first season as head coach of the Kings, led the team to its first playoff berth since 2006, ending the longest playoff drought in NBA history and the longest active non-playoff streak in North American professional sports.

The Kings captured their first Pacific Division title since 2003 and finished with a record of 48-34, an 18 game improvement over last season and the best turnaround in the NBA this season. Sacramento finished with a 25-16 record on the road, the best road winning percentage in the Western Conference.

The Kings are in the playoffs for just the eleventh time in the 38 years since relocating to Sacramento in 1985.

Brown quickly transformed a relatively young team into one of the most prolific offensive teams in the NBA. The Kings led the league in scoring, averaging 120.7 points per game. They also led the NBA in offensive rating at 118.6, the highest one season rating since the NBA began keeping this statistic. In addition, the Kings ranked in the Top Ten in numerous offensive categories.

“Receiving this award from my peers is especially meaningful and an honor that I truly embrace,” said Brown. “We have an incredible group of head coaches in the NBA, all of whom deserve to be recognized for their leadership as they execute their craft at the highest level every day. This award is incredibly special in my first year with the Kings. It is a reflection of the caliber of men that Monte McNair and Wes Wilcox have assembled and who I have absolutely loved coaching. I also want to recognize our medical staff, who have been an integral ingredient to our success and worked tirelessly to maximize our players’ health throughout the year. Additionally, our coaching staff has been invaluable in supporting our organization and working with my obsession for perfection. Lastly, this recognition is especially meaningful to me because it honors the legacy of Michael Goldberg – a personal friend who worked tirelessly for NBA coaches, always doing so with integrity and class.”

“Mike Brown is extremely deserving of this award and the recognition that comes with the Coach of the Year vote by his peers,” said David Fogel, NBCA executive director and general counsel. “Coach Brown’s hard work, commitment and dedication to his craft and the development of his players led the Kings to a franchise-changing season. Mike embodies the same high levels of integrity and excellence that Michael displayed every day of his life. Congratulations to Coach Brown, the Kings Assistant Coaches, and the entire basketball staff on winning the Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award.”

The NBA will announce the its Coach of the Year award later during the 2023 playoffs.