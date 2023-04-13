Cushing’s Samantha Taber and Dexter Southfield’s Sean Keohane honored with Carlton Memorial Awards from the Bruins

The award, named in honor of former Bruins scout and administrator John Carlton , recognizes outstanding female and male student-athletes in Massachusetts for their hockey seasons, as well as their extracurricular activities.

Cushing Academy senior forward Samantha Taber and Dexter Southfield senior defenseman Sean Keohane , named the 2023 John Carlton Memorial Award winners by the Boston Bruins, were honored Tuesday night at TD Garden during the Bruins’ 5-2 win over Washington.

Taber is a three-sport athlete from Tewksbury who also excelled on the field hockey and softball teams at Cushing. As an eighth grader, she was a Globe All-Scholastic selection playing for Austin Prep. The right winger has won two state championships and a national championship at Cushing, and a bronze medal with Team USA’s U-18 team at the 2022-23 World Championship. She will play at Boston College next season.

Keohane, a Milton resident, helped Dexter advance to the NEPSAC Elite 8 twice over four years, and posted four goals with 12 assists in 32 games this season to earn All-NEPSAC recognition. He plans to play one season in the USHL before attending Harvard in 2024.

In conjunction with the Bruins, the MIAA also named the following athletes as the 2023 Boston Bruins-MIAA Sportsmanship Award winners:

GIRLS’ HOCKEY: Madison Clark (Walpole), Makena Clark (Sandwich), Zoe Elwell (Bishop Fenwick), Bailey Mooers (Oliver Ames), Allison Corrieri (Acton-Boxborough), Reagan MacPherson (Waltham), Abigail Sousa (Burlington), Hannah Tsouvalas (Hamilton-Wenham), Caitlyn McCarthy, (Hanover), Haley MacLeod, (Medway), and Gwendolyn Walsh, (Ursuline)

BOYS’ HOCKEY: Jason Finkelstein (Walpole), Silas Ohman, (Sandwich), Matthew Young (North Reading), Josh Millman (Bishop Fenwick), Brendan Zinck (Malden Catholic), Benjamin Corbin (Ludlow), Matt Lawson (Oliver Ames), Jacob Schofield (Bristol-Plymouth), Cam Fici (Belmont), Ethan Cliff (Billerica), Declan Daley (Newton South), Christopher Woo (Bedford), Jack Flynn (Danvers), Aiden Dunphy (Silver Lake), Garrett Barriere (Westborough), Matt Costa, (Somerset- Berkley), Jacob Quinn (Abington), Kevin Roach (Norwood), Eathon Bryant (Greenfield), and Sean Farley (Stoughton)

Nonprofit organization A Shot For Life (ASFL) is debuting a 7-on-7 football event on April 30, with top players set to compete from 1-7 p.m. at St. Sebastian’s in Needham.

The inaugural ASFL Bowl doubles as a fundraiser for the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center. Players selected from MIAA and NEPSAC leagues have committed to raising at least $1,000 toward cancer research.

Run by Mike Slonina, ASFL has held similar events for basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, and lacrosse over the past decade.

The following players were selected after a selection process that included a scouting phase and interviews:

Danny Edgehill (Xaverian), Austin McCarthy (Catholic Memorial), Nick Yanchuk (Bishop Feehan), Jake Holtschlag (Milton Academy), Mickey Doyle (Catholic Memorial), Ryan Puglisi (Avon Old Farms), Jose Touron (Taunton), Josh Melia (Needham), Andrew Toland (BC High), Christian Zamor (Everett), Anthony Busa (Xaverian), Joey Duggan (Nobles), Jason Hall (Suffield), Braedan Donovan (Berkshire), Matt Rios (Catholic Memorial), JC Petrongolo (Catholic Memorial), Tru Styles (St. Mark’s), Max Stevelman (Rivers), Diego McCray (St. George’s), Brady McGowan (Catholic Memorial), Carson Browne (St. John’s Prep), Brody Rice (BC High), Kalyl Lindsey (Rivers), Matt Festa (Duxbury), Landon Bailey (St. Sebastian’s), Brian Logan (Belmont), Charlie Carroll (Marshfield), Colin Benson (BC High), Jay Comeau (Cardinal Spellman), Alex Carucci (North Reading), Adrien Gurung (Belmont), Matt Childs (Milton Academy), Hayes McCarron (BC High), Marshall Rice (BC High), Jake Haarde (Lincoln-Sudbury), Samuel Joseph (Andover), Isaiah Kacyvenski (BB&N), Daniel Drucker (Belmont Hill), Sam Johnson (Milton Academy), Matt Shaw (Governor’s Academy), Michael Oates (Xaverian)

Notables

▪ Before he left a lasting legacy as an educator, football coach, and athletic director at Newburyport High from 1964-1993 — leading the Clippers to three state titles and unbeaten seasons — Jim Stehlin was a two-time Little American selection as the starting quarterback at Brandeis, Class of 1957. He passed for 3,525 yards in his three seasons, producing 4,156 yards of total offense, all remarkable numbers for a 24-game career. Stehlin also served as captain of the baseball team. After one season with the Calgary Stampeders in the CFL, he returned to Massachusetts, and eventually Newburyport, where he died at his home Tuesday at age 90. In 1995, the football field at the high school was named in his honor, the James T. Stehlin War Memorial Stadium.

▪ In her 20th season on the Braintree girls’ basketball coaching staff, Kelley MacDonald has been promoted to head coach. MacDonald served as an assistant for 19 seasons, including 10 under Kristen McDonnell, helping the Wamps win four state titles and seven sectional titles in that span . . . Charlie Micol, a 1983 Chelmsford graduate and former three-sport athlete at the school, is stepping down after 31 years as the varsity boys’ basketball coach. The Lions finished 12-9 this past winter, losing to St. John’s Shrewsbury, 62-61, in the first round of the Division 1 tournament. In college, Micol earned a spot on Gary Williams’s roster at Boston College as a walk-on.

▪ A tip of the cap to the Blessed Sacrament 7th-8th girls’ basketball team of Walpole, which capped a 23-0 season (12-0 in regular season) with a 38-34 win over Saint Christopher’s Academy of Manchester, N.H. in the Northeast CYO Championship. The team, under the direction of Bill and Shannon Novick, were led in scoring by Alana MacLean (Norwood), Julia Novick (Walpole), and Grace McMahon (Foxborough).

Craig Larson of the Globe staff contributed to this story.