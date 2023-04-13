EMass baseball: With a four-double game followed by a three-hit day, Shawsheen’s Mavrick Bourdeau headlines Players of the Week

Nick Ayres, Duxbury — The senior captain drilled a walkoff homer to lift the Dragons to an 8-7 win over Plymouth South Thursday, then followed it up with a grand slam in the Dragons’ Friday night win over Nauset.

Ian Born, Somerville — The junior hit for the cycle and drove in seven runs for the Highlanders in a 17-10 win over Lynn English. The lefty drilled his home run 375 feet to the opposite field.

Mavrick Bourdeau, Shawsheen — First, the senior hit four doubles and drove in five runs in the Rams’ 14-0 win over Blue Hills Monday night. He was 3 for 3 with a run scored in a 8-2 victory against Essex Tech on Wednesday.