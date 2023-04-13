Former Red Sox reliever Matt Strahm rips teams extending alcohol sales to deal with shorter games

At least five teams — the Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, and Milwaukee Brewers — have extended alcohol sales past the traditional seventh-inning cutoff. The Baltimore Orioles had already allowed sales into the eighth.

The Philadelphia reliever, who made 50 appearances last season for the Red Sox, said on the “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast that teams should be moving the cutoff for beer sales up to the sixth inning, rather than stretching to the eighth or later , since fans will have less time to sober up and drive home.

Matt Strahm is criticizing some Major League Baseball teams for extending alcohol sales with games running around 30 minutes shorter due to the sport’s new pitch clock .

Other teams haven’t ruled out changes.

“The reason we stopped it in the seventh before was to give our fans time to sober up and drive home safe, correct?” Strahm said. “So now with a faster paced game, and me just being a man of common sense, if the game is going to finish quicker, would we not move the beer sales back to the sixth inning to give our fans time to sober up and drive home?

“Instead, we’re going to the eighth, and now you’re putting our fans and our family at risk driving home with people who have just drank beers 22 minutes ago.”

Strahm suggested team owners should re-evaluate whether the extension of beer sales looks out for the safety of fans, or whether it’s a “way to make their dollars back.”

Through the first 1½ weeks of the season, the average MLB game time has been down 31 minutes because of the rule changes, particularly the new pitch clock. That means fans are spending less time — and perhaps less money — at stadiums.

For the nonprofit Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the extension of beer sales doesn’t change much.

“If it cuts off sales in the seventh inning, the eighth inning or the ninth inning, that really doesn’t affect our stance because regardless, we just don’t want people to drink alcohol and then drive home from the game,” Erin Payton, regional executive director of MADD, told The Associated Press in a statement.

The Astros were the latest team to announce an extension of alcohol sales. The team said Thursday fans would be able to purchase alcohol at limited locations through the end of the game.

The Rangers allowed some alcohol sales in the eighth inning last season, but have made that option more widely available in 2023. The team said the move to offer in-seat service to everyone — fans can order on their phones — was done partly in reaction to the pitch clock and the potential of shorter game times so fans would not have to miss extended action waiting in lines at concession stands.

Brewers President of business operations Rick Schlesinger confirmed to MLB.com that their team’s move to extend alcohol sales through the eighth was an experiment.

“If it turns out that this is causing an issue or we feel that it might cause an issue, then we’ll revert to what we have done previously,” Schlesinger said.

MLB says it does not regulate when teams sell alcohol. Most franchises have used the seventh inning as a cutoff, at least partly to avoid overserving customers who could then get in their cars and drive home.

But in reality, most teams already had areas around the ballpark where fans could get alcohol after the seventh. Many parks are connected to restaurants or have VIP areas where the booze still flows.

Umpire Larry Vanover still hospitalized

Umpire Larry Vanover remained hospitalized after being hit in the head with a relay throw during Wednesday’s game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

Vanover was struck on the left side of his head in the fifth inning by a throw from Guardians All-Star Andrés Giménez. The 67-year-old Vanover was standing between second base and the pitching mound when he got hit, and was knocked to the ground.

Vanover was taken to the Cleveland Clinic, where he was checked for a concussion and other medical issues. There was no immediate word on when he’ll be released. Vanover will need to be cleared by MLB doctors before he can return to the field. He had been scheduled to work in Cincinnati on Thursday.

“That was scary,” said plate umpire Chris Guccione, who worked the rest of the game with a three-man crew. “Very hard to focus after that, after you see a colleague get hit.”

Also Thursday, Minnesota placed shortstop Kyle Farmer on the 10-day injured list, the day after he was hit in the face by a pitch and needed surgery to reset his bottom four teeth and suture lacerations around his lower lip.

The 32-year-old was knocked to the dirt by a 92 mile-per-hour fastball that got away from Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito. Farmer avoided any fractures to his jaw, which manager Rocco Baldelli said was “probably some sort of miracle.”

Adley Rutschman delivers walkoff for hot Orioles

Adley Rutschman led off the ninth inning with a tiebreaking homer off Trevor May for his first career walkoff, and the Baltimore Orioles also got a long ball from hot-hitting Ryan Mountcastle in an 8-7 victory over the struggling Oakland Athletics. Mountcastle’s sixth home run, his fourth of the four-game series, sparked a four-run third inning that provided Baltimore with a 7-4 lead. Oakland pulled even behind Brent Rooker, who homered twice and drove in five runs. In the ninth, Rutschman drove the second pitch from May (2-1) into the center-field seats. Félix Bautista (1-1) worked a perfect ninth to lay the groundwork for Rutschman’s heroics.