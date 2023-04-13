Four-game sweep much more about how well the Rays are playing than about the Red Sox

Not even Agnes has seen anything like what followed.

A crowd of 21,175 — huge by Rays standards — turned out, including a 106-year-old woman named Agnes. She announced, “Play Ball” before the first pitch.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Rays ran a “Senior Prom” special for their Thursday afternoon game against the Red Sox, selling discount tickets to older folks.

The Rays won again, beating the Red Sox, 9-3, to finish a four-game sweep and improve to 13-0 on the season.

Tampa Bay tied the 1987 Brewers and 1982 Braves for the best starts in modern history. The record belongs to the 1884 St. Louis Maroons, who were 20-0 before finishing 94-19-1.

Advertisement

It’s incredible what the Rays are doing. They have somehow hit more home runs (32) than they have allowed runs (30). They’ve also outscored opponents by an average of 5.5 runs and have trailed after only six innings all season.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

One of them was Thursday, when the Red Sox led, 2-1, after the fourth inning. They went up, 3-1, in the fifth before the Rays scored seven runs in the bottom of the inning.

“It just snowballed,” second baseman Christian Arroyo said.

The Sox had a sketchy roster to start the season and have since lost Adam Duvall to a broken wrist and were without Masataka Yoshida for a second consecutive day because of a sore hamstring.

They also decided to give Rafael Devers a day off after he started the first 12 games and played all but one inning.

But this series had much more to do with how well the Rays are playing. Devers, Duvall, and Yoshida might not have made much of a difference.

“Right now they’re playing great baseball,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “They’re playing good defense, running well on the bases, pitching well. They are who they are right now.”

Advertisement

It goes beyond this season for the Rays when it comes to playing the Red Sox. The Sox have lost 13 in a row at the Trop and are 18-34 against the Rays overall since 2020.

They’ve become the Washington Generals under the dingy dome. The Rays should chase them around with a water bucket full of confetti.

The fifth inning was tortuous.

After Corey Kluber allowed the first run of the inning, Cora went to Richard Bleier, the only lefthander in his bullpen, to face lefthanded-hitting Brandon Lowe with two outs and two on.

It was an obvious move. But Lowe grounded an RBI single into center. Randy Arozarena also slapped the ball on the turf for another run.

Bleier then hit Wander Franco to load the bases.

With a 4-3 lead and his team riding high, Rays manager Kevin Cash had pinch hitter Manuel Margot try a surprise two-out squeeze bunt.

Everything the Rays do works, and that did, too, as Margot deftly placed the ball to the left side of the mound and Bleier had no play.

“That’s where they’re at right now confidence-wise,” Cora said.

Harold Ramirez then cleared the bases with a double. With two outs, the Rays put five straight men on base and the old-timers were dancing in the aisles.

“That’s what they do, they put the ball in play,” Cora said.

That big rally essentially ended a road trip that saw the Sox seemingly build momentum with three wins in Detroit before throwing it all away with four losses against the Rays.

Advertisement

“Less than ideal,” said Kluber, who has allowed 10 earned runs over 13 innings.

At 5-8, the Sox already are eight games out of first place with the Angels at Fenway Park for a four-game series starting Friday night.

The Angels have won their last two games and had Thursday off in Boston. They also have Shohei Ohtani set to pitch on Monday.

“We have to turn the page,” Cora said. “That’s the most important thing.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.