In a game of adjustments, Triston Casas has been struggling so far

The Sox essentially handed Casas the keys to first base after designating Eric Hosmer for assignment during the offseason. But so far, Casas has hit just .132. He is also minus-2 in defensive runs saved.

The game has sped up for the 23-year-old Red Sox first baseman. That’s normal for a young player such as Casas, who is in his first full season in the big leagues after making his debut last September.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Triston Casas looks lost. Both in the field and at the plate.

Has there been a true learning curve for the very confident Casas? He thinks so.

Advertisement

“Baseball is a game of random,” Casas said Thursday morning. “The same situation never really pops up twice in the same game. It’s such a rarity when it does happen, it’s almost surprising. So learning those things and as I get more experience in the league that will definitely help me.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Casas said that pitchers are attacking him differently this year. Rarely do they double up on pitches or location. As he put it, there has been more variance in his at-bats.

Casas, known for his keen eye at the plate, has just three walks.

“They’re expanding the zone at the right times and setting up different pitches with the right ones and getting me to chase,” Casas said. “They’re really executing their pitches.

“I think it’s early in the season. I’m still getting a feel for myself, for what I’m trying to accomplish at the plate.”

In Thursday’s 9-3 loss to the Rays, Casas drew his first walk since April 1. It came on a 14-pitch at-bat in the top of the fourth and helped lead to a run that put the Sox ahead, 2-1.

Advertisement

Will that help get Casas going?

Time will tell.

“I’m just going to try to go out there and fail with the right intention,” he said. “Try to figure out a way to put the ball in play more and I know I will do it.”

Kelly goes on IL

Righthander Zack Kelly was placed on the injured list with right elbow pain, and Kutter Crawford was recalled from Triple A Worcester. Crawford will pitch out of the bullpen after beginning the season in the rotation, making two starts.

Kelly left Wednesday night’s game in the fifth inning after hitting Yandy Diaz with a pitch. He was visibly emotional as he walked off the mound with trainer Brandon Henry and manager Alex Cora.

Kelly will undergo further imaging on his elbow Friday in Boston.

Crawford had been optioned to Triple A Tuesday. Cora said the plan was to keep him stretched out with Worcester to maintain their depth in the rotation in case of injury.

For now, that has changed, but perhaps not for long. With Brayan Bello (forearm) returning soon and James Paxton (hamstring) behind Bello, the Sox will have to shift two pitchers from the rotation to the bullpen. They could then option Crawford back to Worcester, where he can resume his role as a starter.

Lots more lefties

The Red Sox open up a four-game set against the Angels at Fenway Friday evening and will face three more lefthanded starters in the series. Tanner Houck opposes Patrick Sandoval in the opener. Nick Pivetta takes the hill Saturday against Tyler Anderson, followed by Garrett Whitlock vs. Reid Detmers. The Sox finally break their streak of lefty starters Monday, but unfortunately for them, they will draw Shohei Ohtani. The Red Sox starter for Monday is still to be determined. They could go with either Chris Sale or Bello. If they go with Bello, Sale would pitch in Tuesday’s series opener against the Twins.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.