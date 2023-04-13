Moving on from the Colombo legacy, Brockton hires former Patriot Jermaine Wiggins as football coach

The announcement was made by Brockton Mayor Robert F. Sullivan and Superintendent of Schools Michael P. Thomas.

Wiggins succeeds Peter Colombo, who retired after posting a 132-72 record with five Super Bowl appearances and two state titles over 20 years. Colombo’s father, Armond, coached the Boxers over the previous 34 years, winning nine Super Bowl titles with five undefeated seasons, posting a 261-81-2 record for the winningest program in state history.

Jermaine Wiggins, a former Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, will be introduced as the next head football coach at Brockton High on Friday (12:30 p.m.) at Marciano Stadium.

The 48-year-old Wiggins played high school football and basketball at East Boston, graduating in 1993. After a post-graduate year at Bridgton Academy, he played college football at Marshall and Georgia, then signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets in 1999.

Wiggins played three seasons with the Patriots from 2000-2002 in an 11-year professional career, and in 2001 produced a 10-catch, 68-yard performance in the Patriots’ 16-13 AFC Divisional Round overtime win over the Raiders en route to the Super Bowl.

Since 2010, Wiggins has worked as a sports analyst for NESN, NBC Sports Boston, and other outlets and currently serves as a co-host on The Greg Hill Morning Show on WEEI.

Jermaine Wiggins caught 10 passes in the famous Snow Bowl win over Oakland. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

His two sons, Jermaine, Jr. and Jaden, who both starred at Central Catholic for Chuck Adamopoulos, will play at UMass this fall, Jermaine, Jr., as a redshirt freshman after his transfer from Arizona, and Jaden as a freshman. They were both Globe All-Scholastic selections as tight ends/defensive ends.

When Jermaine, Jr. was a freshman at Central Catholic, Wiggins volunteered as an assistant for the freshman team.

“Jermaine is a great guy and he’s going to be able to relate to the kids, and I think that is a big part of coaching,” said Chuck Adamopoulos.

