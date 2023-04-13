Led by Northeastern’s Aerin Frankel, United States shuts down Germany to advance to women’s world hockey semifinals

BRAMPTON, Ontario — Former Northeastern goaltender Aerin Frankel stopped 18 shots and the United States shut out Germany, 3-0, in the women’s world hockey championship quarterfinals Thursday.
Amanda Kessel, Hannah Bilka and Abbey Murphy each scored a goal as the Americans booked a spot in the semifinal.
German goaltender Sandra Abstreiter made 49 saves in Germany’s smallest margin of defeat to the Americans ever.
The Americans are looking to win the tournament for the first time since 2019 after losses to Canada in 2021 and 2022. The 2020 women’s world hockey championship was canceled because of the pandemic.
The United States has nine women’s worlds titles to Canada’s 12.
Germany’s best result at the tournament is a fourth-place finish in 2017.
In another quarterfinal, Katerina Mrazova had the game-winning goal as Czechia defeated Finland, 2-1, to advance to the semifinals.