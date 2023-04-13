Led by Northeastern’s Aerin Frankel, United States shuts down Germany to advance to women’s world hockey semifinals

BRAMPTON, Ontario — Former Northeastern goaltender Aerin Frankel stopped 18 shots and the United States shut out Germany, 3-0, in the women’s world hockey championship quarterfinals Thursday.

Amanda Kessel, Hannah Bilka and Abbey Murphy each scored a goal as the Americans booked a spot in the semifinal.

German goaltender Sandra Abstreiter made 49 saves in Germany’s smallest margin of defeat to the Americans ever.