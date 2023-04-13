Mike Vrabel, Logan Mankins, and Bill Parcells are this year’s finalists for Patriots Hall of Fame

Fans can vote for three-time Super Bowl winner Mike Vrabel, six-time All-Pro Logan Mankins, or legendary coach Bill Parcells for the honor.

The Patriots have unveiled the three finalists for this year’s induction into the team’s Hall of Fame, and all have reached this stage before.

Whoever tops the ticket will join longtime assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia, who will be enshrined in the contributor category.

This is the seventh straight year Vrabel has reached the final three, which is determined by a vote of the Hall of Fame nomination committee, and the second straight for Mankins. Parcells has been to this stage four other times, most recently in 2020.

Vrabel, currently the Titans head coach. finished behind Vince Wilfork, Richard Seymour, Rodney Harrison, Ray Clayborn, and Kevin Faulk in the last six votes.

A fierce front-seven defender — and part-time tight end — Vrabel was a vital cog on New England’s first three Super Bowl-winning teams. All 10 of his career receptions went for touchdowns, including scores in back-to-back Super Bowls.

He was chosen for the club’s all-decade team of the 2000s, the franchise’s 50th anniversary team, and the all-dynasty team.

Mankins is considered by many the second-best guard in franchise history, behind Pro Football Hall of Famer John Hannah. He played nine seasons in New England, winning a pair of AFC Championships. He earned a seventh All-Pro nod after he was traded to the Buccaneers in 2014.

Mankins was named to two Patriots all-decade teams (2000s, 2010s), the 50th anniversary team, and the all-dynasty team.

Parcells coached the Patriots for four seasons (1993-96), leading them to a pair of playoff berths and a Super Bowl appearance. Parcells, who previously reached the final cut in 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2020, is the only coach in NFL history to lead four franchises to the playoffs.

He is a member of the Patriots all-century team, which was selected in 2000, and is responsible for originally bringing Bill Belichick to New England, hiring him as assistant head coach/secondary coach in 1996. That club went 11-6 and won the AFC Championship.

Fans have until midnight May 2 to vote at patriots.com. The winner will be announced later that week.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com.