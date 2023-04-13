Offseason strength programs have birthed a batch of power arms who are dominating high school hitters so far

The strength training helped Gray increase his fastball velocity by 18 miles per hour, transforming him into one of the top pitchers in the state with the perfect mix of power and finesse.

So Gray became a devotee to the weight room. He followed a strict training regimen consisting of dead lifts, power cleans, and front squats. After workouts, he hurled weighted balls into nets and focused on mobility.

Chelmsford senior Braydon Gray always had pinpoint control, but the righthander knew adding velocity was essential to excel.

“It’s about getting the mechanics the best they could possibly be while also gaining weight and putting on muscle mass to gain velocity,” said Gray, who is committed to Stonehill. “I learned to trust that my command will always be there. As you throw harder, you have to make sure the control is there.”

A returning Globe All-Scholastic who posted a 2.46 ERA last spring, Gray isn’t the only high school hurler chasing velocity. Norwood’s Jack Cropper, Milton’s Tommy Mitchell, and Natick’s Charlie Collins all put in countless hours during the offseason to throw harder.

They are balancing the tight rope of keeping command and secondary pitches intact while simultaneously gaining velocity, representing a challenge high school arms face in the modern age of baseball.

The best ones are able to do both.

“When I played at Chelmsford in 1997 it would be rare to face someone throwing over 80 miles per hour,” said Chelmsford coach Lou DiStasi. “Now, everyone you face is throwing in the mid-80s. It’s eye opening how these velocity programs have changed high school baseball. There’s certainly a trade off, though, when you add velocity.”

Norwood's Jack Cropper struck out 18 and nearly threw a no-hitter in 6 2/3 innings against Millis last season. Norwood Athletics

No one in MIAA throws harder than Cropper, a Northeastern commit who touched 98 miles per hour in a showcase last summer and is garnering buzz ahead of July’s MLB Draft. Like Gray, Cropper gradually built velocity over his high school career in the weight room. He finishes every workout with yoga, which he said helps him extend and explode during his release, adding more life to his pitches.

Even with a blazing fastball, Cropper spent the winter focusing on accuracy and his secondary pitches. In bullpen sessions, the 6-foot righthander threw between barriers that outlined a strike zone. Each week, he tried to outdo the number of pitches he placed in the strike zone, training his mind and arm to throw more strikes.

“That’s the most important thing to me, command and accuracy,” said Cropper. “To be a pitcher rather than just a velocity guy you have to throw strikes and work in other pitches like sliders, curveballs, changeups. I think the changeup is the key to it all because you can fool hitters with the same arm angle.”

As pitchers spend the winter partaking in specialized throwing programs, both coaches and players agree that pitching rules in April, especially in Massachusetts where the weather is still raw. The Globe has accounted for six no-hitters and dozens of one-hit or two-hit performances during the opening two weeks of the season.

A pair of early-season showdowns between Central Catholic and Leominster and Franklin and Taunton featured a combined eight runs over 19 innings.

“Pitchers can throw all winter but it’s really hard for hitters to see live pitching,” said Milton coach Brendan Morrissey, whose team has allowed nine runs during a 5-0 start. “At any level of the game, pitchers always have the advantage early in the season.”

Morrissey is fortunate to have three arms — Mitchell, Owen McHugh, and Scott Longo — who all reach the upper 80s with their fastballs. In a tradition started by current Northeastern freshman Charlie Walker, Milton pitchers emphasize the importance of the weight room on a daily basis, often showing up to practice fresh off lifting sessions.

Chelmsford's Brandy Gray has walked the tightrope of adding velocity while maintaining control. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Over the offseason, Morrissey helped his pitchers enhance their game beyond the velocity. Mitchell, a 6-foot-3-inch lefthanded Elon commit, focused on pitch shape and release point, creating an opposite break between his slider and fastball that has helped him become an ace for the reigning Division 2 state champions.

“Everyone is chasing velocity, and I get it, but the kids who are the best pitchers are not just rearing back and ‘here’s my gas,’ ” said Morrissey. “The best pitchers in high school are the best at mixing and matching and keeping kids off balance.”

At Natick, Collins is off to a 2-0 start, allowing one earned run across 13⅓ innings with 17 strikeouts. The 6-4 lefthander ramped up his throwing program in January, which he feels allowed him to open the season ahead of the competition.

Collins threw 92 pitches in each of his first two starts, a sign that the conditioning and strength training has paid off.

“When I have my routine during the winter, I don’t take a day off,” said Collins, who will pitch at Colby College next year. “I also really try to take care of my arm with massages. I focus on that endurance so that I can last long in games.”

Correspondent Mike Puzzanghera contributed to this story.







