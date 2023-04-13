Patrice Bergeron & Co. opt to play and stay sharp rather than rest vs. Canadiens

Bergeron said he spoke with coach Jim Montgomery a few weeks ago. Come the final games of the year, they wanted to play.

That included Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and the rest of the veterans who used Game No. 82 as a tuneup.

MONTREAL — The Bruins rolled into the Canadiens’ hockey cathedral Thursday sans David Krejci and Linus Ullmark, who were resting. Everyone else who was able to play was penciled into the lineup.

“We’ve done some of that, resting guys and healing from the bumps and bruises of the season,” Bergeron said before puck drop at the Bell Centre. “As we got closer to playoffs, we thought we needed to play some games and get involved before. It’s usually a quick turnaround, so we want to stay sharp.

“Also it makes us stick to our process and details that we’ve talked about all year.”

Those staying in rhythm included netminder Jeremy Swayman, who was tapped to start against the Canadiens. Montgomery considered Brandon Bussi, the Providence ace who was recalled as a backup, but he was slated for the bench for puck drop.

“Bussi’s had a great year,” Montgomery said. “He deserves it, but Swayman’s had a terrific year and we think Ullmark’s fine. We’ve got to keep both sharp.”

…

A reporter asked Montgomery in French: Before the season, if someone told him his team would set the NHL record for wins and points, how would he respond?

“Tu es fou,” he said.

You’re crazy.

Montgomery, a Montrealer, and Bergeron (Quebec City) held court in French before the game. Much of the discussion centered on Montgomery’s coaching style, which has produced record results.

“I just had to be myself,” Montgomery said. “I think they were ready for positive feedback. I think I had to keep myself making sure I’m whispering in their ears positive things on the bench. That would be the No. 1 thing.

“The biggest challenge is to get the right people to be your leaders. I have really good leaders. My job’s really easy.”

Bergeron noticed improved connection and communication right away.

“From the get-go,” the captain said, “he was always finding ways to be close to guys — to get to know them in the first place, but also to let them know what is expected of them and what he thinks, the positive he sees in those players and putting more emphasis on that.”

…

Nick Foligno, A.J. Greer, Jakub Zboril, and Derek Forbort skated before the game, along with Bussi … Had he started Thursday, Bussi, a free agent signee out of Western Michigan, would have started games in the ECHL, AHL, and NHL this year … Montgomery estimated the team handed out 35-45 postgame hall passes for his crew … Bergeron, who deflected a French question about this potentially being his last game in Montreal, on playing here: “As you get older, you realize that, unfortunately, there’s less games ahead of you than behind and you want to enjoy it and appreciate every moment. Being back in my home province and having some family members here tonight is very special.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.