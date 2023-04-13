The playoffs: The moment for which the Celtics have been waiting

Added guard Marcus Smart , “We’re back to [ticked] off. We’re happy and smiling here. We’re getting ready. We’re having fun with it. Saturday, when we step on that court, you’re not going to see any smiles.”

“We’ve essentially been waiting for this moment, to get to the playoffs,” Jayson Tatum said Thursday. “The group is locked in; the group is focused.”

Ten months after their championship run came to an end, the Celtics are champing at the bit to return to postseason basketball.

The Celtics’ quest for banner No. 18 begins again on Saturday, when they host the Atlanta Hawks, who clinched the seventh seed Tuesday with a win over Miami in the play-in game. As the start of the playoffs near, Tatum expressed confidence in the team’s chances.

Advertisement

“We got better from last year, with the additions that we got,” he said. “We’re a really good team. We got some really good players that play hard and the right way. We respect every opponent that we have, but we also believe in ourselves.”

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Atlanta — headlined by All-Star point guard Trae Young and new head coach Quin Snyder, hired in February — finished the regular season with a 41-41 record, never reaching more than two games over .500 since December.

In addition to Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, and Clint Capela round out the Hawks’ starting lineup. The Celtics praised the group as a fast-paced, well-coached team with multiple playmakers, highlighting their offensive-rebounding ability. Against Miami, Atlanta grabbed 22 offensive boards for 26 second-chance points.

The Celtics swept the regular-season series, 3-0, though coach Joe Mazzulla noted that sample isn’t necessarily reflective of what’s to come.

“They didn’t really have their identity in line, so we can take a little bit of pieces from that, whether it’s our execution or certain matchups or sub patterns, but at the end of the day, once you get to the playoffs, all that can change,” Mazzulla said. “You have to be ready to adjust.”

Advertisement

Though the Celtics certainly have their sights set beyond the first round, they’re keeping their focus only on the series.

“Nobody’s really looking at the Finals right now,” Tatum said. “We got this Game 1 on Saturday. Nothing after that is promised. We’re just taking it one game at a time.”

No restrictions for Brown

After remaining sidelined Tuesday, Jaylen Brown returned to the court Thursday with no limitations. Brown, who required five stitches following a plant-watering accident last week, sported tape on his right hand during practice. Mazzulla reiterated he does not anticipate any restrictions for Brown in Game 1 … Smart said his neck is “still a little sore” but “feeling fine.” Smart did not play in Boston’s final three regular-season games, but is expected to be ready to go for Game 1. Said Smart, “Physically, I wouldn’t say I’m 100 [percent], but I’m pretty close” … Celtics two-way players Mfiondu Kabengele and Luka Šamanić earned All-NBA G League honors. Kabengele and Šamanić both were named to the All-NBA G League second team, while Kabengele also made the G League All-Defensive Team. They are the first Maine Celtics to receive such honors since Tremont Waters after the 2019-2020 season.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.