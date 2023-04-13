Rays overpower Red Sox and tie MLB record by improving to 13-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It was a clinic.
There’s no other way to put it when you think about this Rays series against the Red Sox. Sure, the Rays are on a roll. They are still undefeated, and they have tied the major league record for the most consecutive wins to start a season (13-0).
But beyond that, Tampa Bay’s 9-3 win Thursday that secured a convincing four-game sweep proved the Red Sox can’t hang with the Rays. Not with this current group on their club, the result of injuries and poor roster construction. Not in the slightest.
The Red Sox took a 3-1 lead into the fifth with Corey Kluber on the mound. The Rays scored a run against Kluber to make it a one-run game, and with two outs, manager Alex Cora went to reliever Richard Bleier for the lefty-on-lefty matchup against Brandon Lowe.
But Lowe singled up the middle to tie the contest, and an avalanche ensued. The Rays put up seven runs in that frame, sending the Sox packing their bags back to Boston with a 5-8 record.
