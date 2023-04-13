Rays overpower Red Sox and tie MLB record by improving to 13-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It was a clinic.

There’s no other way to put it when you think about this Rays series against the Red Sox. Sure, the Rays are on a roll. They are still undefeated, and they have tied the major league record for the most consecutive wins to start a season (13-0).

But beyond that, Tampa Bay’s 9-3 win Thursday that secured a convincing four-game sweep proved the Red Sox can’t hang with the Rays. Not with this current group on their club, the result of injuries and poor roster construction. Not in the slightest.