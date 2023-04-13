fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox place Zack Kelly on injured list, recall Kutter Crawford from Worcester

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated April 13, 2023, 15 minutes ago
Zack Kelly could not continue after hitting a batter with a pitch in the fifth inning, and the Red Sox said he was experiencing elbow pain.Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red Sox pitcher Zack Kelly was placed on the injured list with right elbow pain, the team announced Thursday morning. Kutter Crawford was recalled from Triple A Worcester and will pitch out of the bullpen after beginning the season in the rotation, making two starts.

Kelly left Wednesday night’s game against Tampa Bay in the fifth inning after hitting Yandy Diaz with a pitch. Kelly was visibly emotional as he walked off the mound with Red Sox trainer Brandon Henry and manager Alex Cora.

Kelly will undergo further imaging on his elbow Friday in Boston.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

