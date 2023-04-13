Red Sox place Zack Kelly on injured list, recall Kutter Crawford from Worcester

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red Sox pitcher Zack Kelly was placed on the injured list with right elbow pain, the team announced Thursday morning. Kutter Crawford was recalled from Triple A Worcester and will pitch out of the bullpen after beginning the season in the rotation, making two starts.

Kelly left Wednesday night’s game against Tampa Bay in the fifth inning after hitting Yandy Diaz with a pitch. Kelly was visibly emotional as he walked off the mound with Red Sox trainer Brandon Henry and manager Alex Cora.