Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida out for Red Sox’ finale at Rays

The good news is we’ve got day baseball. The bad news is it’s in a dome, and the Red Sox are on the verge of getting swept after losing to the Rays 9-7 Wednesday night.
At least the bats came alive, with a Rafael Devers three-run homer in the seventh to pull the Sox to within a run. But that was as close as they would get.
They will send Corey Kluber to the mound this afternoon as they look to avoid a four-game sweep at Tropicana Field. It will not be easy, as Tampa Bay will counter with Jeffrey Springs. In 13 scoreless innings against the Tigers and Athletics, Springs has allowed just three hits and four walks while striking out 19.
Rafael Devers and Masataka Yoshida are not in the lineup for the Sox, but both are expected back in the lineup when the Red sox return to Fenway. After today, the Red Sox will begin a seven-game homestand against the Angels (four games) and the Twins (three games).
Lineups
RED SOX (5-7): Verdugo RF, Turner DH, Refsnyder LF, Casas 1B, Dalbec 3B, K. Hernández CF, McGuire C, Chang SS, Arroyo 2B.
Pitching: RHP Corey Kluber (0-2, 6.48 ERA)
RAYS (12-0): Diaz 1B, Lowe 2B, Arozarena LF, Franco SS, Raley RF, Ramirez DH, Walls 3B, Lowe CF, Mejia C.
Pitching: LHP Jeffrey Springs (2-0, 0.00 ERA)
Time: 1:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Springs: Christian Arroyo 2-4, Triston Casas 0-1, Bobby Dalbec 2-5, Rafael Devers 3-11, Kiké Hernández 4-8, Reese McGuire 0-3, Rob Refsnyder 0-4, Raimel Tapia 2-3, Alex Verdugo 2-6, Connor Wong 0-2
Rays vs. Kluber: Randy Arozarena 1-2, Yandy Díaz 0-1, Brandon Lowe 0-3, Manuel Margot 1-3, Harold Ramírez 1-2
Stat of the day: Nine of the Sox’ 12 games have been decided by three runs or fewer.
Notes: Opponents are hitting .075 against Springs, and his WHIP sits at 0.538. In 12 appearances against the Red Sox, including four starts, Springs is 0-2 with a 3.80 ERA. In 23 ⅔ innings, he has 27 strikeouts, and the Red Sox are hitting .242 against him with three homers. … Kluber went 10-10 with a 4.34 ERA in 31 starts for Tampa Bay last season. He owns a 5-3 record and a 2.98 ERA in 11 career starts against Tampa Bay. In his first two starts, Kluber has been roughed up for six runs on nine hits in only 8 ⅓ innings, surrendering three home runs. … Over their first 12 games, the Red Sox have scored at least nine runs four times (3-1 record), 4-8 runs four times (2-2 record), and 0-3 runs four times (0-4 record).
