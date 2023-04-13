Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida out for Red Sox’ finale at Rays

The good news is we’ve got day baseball. The bad news is it’s in a dome, and the Red Sox are on the verge of getting swept after losing to the Rays 9-7 Wednesday night.

At least the bats came alive, with a Rafael Devers three-run homer in the seventh to pull the Sox to within a run. But that was as close as they would get.

They will send Corey Kluber to the mound this afternoon as they look to avoid a four-game sweep at Tropicana Field. It will not be easy, as Tampa Bay will counter with Jeffrey Springs. In 13 scoreless innings against the Tigers and Athletics, Springs has allowed just three hits and four walks while striking out 19.