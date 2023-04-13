Spate of doping cases threatens to taint Kenya’s reputation as a marathoning giant

“Building back trust will be a long journey,” said World Athletics president Sebastian Coe, observing that the country’s government and federation believe the ongoing scandal has been “a disfiguring period in what should have been a Herculean period for Kenyan athletics.”

Last year alone, more than two dozen Kenyans were excluded either by the AIU or their domestic anti-doping agency, adding to widespread suspicion that the celebrated distance-running program continues to be tainted.

The word “scourge” has been used, along with “crisis” and “embarrassment.” Kenya, whose sporting reputation long has been synonymous with road racing, has more than 70 athletes on the banned or suspended lists compiled by the Athletics Integrity Unit, an independent branch of World Athletics.

Kenya’s men have won three of the last four Olympic marathons and its women the last two, taking gold and silver in Tokyo. Last year, the men claimed all six World Marathon Majors and the women four. In the 2022 rankings, Kenyan men occupied four of the top five spots and the women two of the top four.

While most of the banned runners are second-tier international competitors, the names include some of the country’s top stars, notably Olympic women’s gold medalist Jemima Sumgong, former men’s world record-holder Wilson Kipchang, and Boston victor Diana Kipyokei.

“Doping is a menace which kills the credibility of Kenyan athletes and the country,” Eliud Kipchoge, the world record-holder and two-time Olympic champion who’ll make his Boston debut Monday, said last fall. “I encourage every Kenyan athlete to run clean and leave a legacy.”

There's no doubt where the legendary Eliud Kipchoge stands when it comes to doping.

That legacy, built on the hardtop over the last four decades, is unmatched particularly in Boston, where 24 Kenyan men and 14 women have worn the laurel wreath since 1988.

Last year, the men swept the top three places and five of the top six behind winner Evans Chebet, and Peres Jepchirchir led a parade of six of the top seven women. This year, there’ll be eight Kenyan men and 10 women in the elite fields.

The Boston Athletic Association, which has a zero-tolerance policy regarding doping, long has been committed to recruiting clean runners.

“The agents and athletes we work with know that they will be asked specifically for proof of testing,” said Mary Kate Shea, the BAA’s director of pro athletes/events. “We provide our field list, everybody we want to invite, to the AIU at the end of December, beginning of January. So the doping authorities know who’s going to be in Boston long in advance.”

The BAA’s athlete agreements and registrations are specific about drug use.

“Each contract includes explicit anti-doping language,” said Shea, “including agreements to adhere to all World Athletics, World Anti-Doping Agency, and national federation anti-doping rules and regulations.”

Yet some runners have found ways to get around detection. Jeptoo, whose 2014 triumph here was her third, ultimately was caught and banned for using blood-boosting erythropoietin. Kipyokei, who won comfortably here in 2021 in only her third marathon, was found to have used triamcinolone acetonide.

And Lawrence Cherono, who won here in 2019 and was runner-up last year, has been provisionally suspended since the day before he was to compete in last summer’s world championships in Oregon after testing positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication commonly used by dopers.

More troubling than the sheer number of identified cheaters is that the doping evidently is orchestrated. An AIU disciplinary tribunal identified a “medically-savvy operation helping athletes to try and cover up doping offenses using criminal conduct involving frauds.”

In cases involving Betty Lempus and Eglay Nafula Nalyanya, both used fake documents from phantom doctors.

“It is clear doping in Kenya is increasingly well-organized,” said AIU chair David Howman.

For the last seven years, Kenya has been in the top category of WADA’s compliance watch list. To avoid their athletics program being sidelined from international competition, the Kenyan government plans to spend $25 million over the next five years on drug testing, investigation, and education.

“We have great partners in Kenya,” said AIU head Brett Clothier, who recently spent a week there meeting with hundreds of athletes, coaches, and staff. “The great thing is that no one is in denial about the challenge or the size of the problem.”

The question is what all concerned can do about it.

“Convicted dopers should be dealt with the way we deal with drug traffickers,” said sports minister Ababu Namwamba, who wants sports doping to be criminalized.

But Kenya has only one accredited testing lab; samples are sent to Qatar and South Africa for processing. And its elite runners train in numerous camps inside and outside of the country, making monitoring them difficult.

In a country whose annual per capita income is around $2,000, the $150,000 prize for winning a major marathon can set up a runner for life. That provides a strong incentive to cheat.

“People want to reap from where they have not sown,” Kipchoge told the BBC last year. “They’re looking for all the shortcuts to get finances. That’s immoral.”

Drug cheaters deprive rightful victors of their triumphant moment. Kenya’s Edna Kiplagat, who won here in 2017, was elevated to 2021 champion last year after Kipyokei had her title stripped as part of a six-year ban.

“Very disappointed,” Kiplagat tweeted that day. “Robbed my joy my smile my happiness and the beautiful decorated tape at the finish line.”

Edna Kiplagat crossed the finish line second in 2021, but was elevated to champion after a doping scandal involving Diana Kipyokei was revealed.

Since the six major marathons (Boston, Tokyo, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York) customarily attract multiple elite Kenyans, doping is a matter of common interest.

“It has been spoken about,” said Jack Fleming, the BAA’s president and chief executive officer. “When the majors get together, we bring in World Athletics and the AIU to hear about their progress and share with us what they are doing around the world.”

With bans usually ranging from four to eight years, advocates of clean sport have been stressing that the rewards of doping aren’t worth the risks.

“You will shorten your career,” Kipchoge warned his fellow runners recently. “You will lose your name, which you’ve made for a very long time. And you will not be confident living in this world.”

