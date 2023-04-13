Top-ranked Needham boys’ volleyball leans on its preparation to take down No. 3 Natick in straight sets

The top-ranked Rockets improved to 5-0, securing the program’s 51st straight victory by taking down No. 3-ranked Natick on the road, 26-24, 25-18, 25-21, with someone always coming through for a key play when the team needed it.

NATICK — In a tough test against another top program, the Needham boys’ volleyball team stuck to their plan, knowing their preparation is unmatched.

Ethan McCarron, shown here earlier in the season, led Needham with 14 kills in a win over Natick.

Senior Ethan McCarron slammed a team-high 14 kills, finding angles even during chaotic points.

“We preach a lot of out-of-system hitting, which means in a suboptimal set, how to just keep the ball in play,” McCarron said. “I think we did a good job of that.”

Advertisement

McCarron credited coach Dave Powell with identifying that as a weak spot ahead of the season and practicing those situations.

“I thought today the kids made plays in good moments,” Powell said. “You can’t really coach that, some broken stuff where guys came in and made plays.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Whenever the Redhawks (3-1) made a run, Needham had an answer. The Rockets knew their Bay State Conference opponent likes to swing the ball across the court, so they set their defense accordingly, and it worked to the tune of 11 blocks.

Senior Alex Gundaker rose to the challenge, compiling three kills and a team-high six blocks, many of which came in key spots, such as his three rejections in a 5-0 run after Natick took a 10-8 lead in the second set.

“It’s unbelievably exciting when you get a block,” he said. “It’s so hype, all your teammates behind you getting hyped for you.”

Raymond Weng, who surpassed amassed 1,000 assists ahead of his senior year, is doing a bit of everything after adding a powerful spike to his arsenal. He notched 5 kills, a team-leading 16 assists, 9 digs, and 2 blocks.

“I did not know what my role was going to be [coming into the season],” the senior said. “Such a deep team that anyone can play anything. I just have to work hard for what I want to be.”

Advertisement

Powell expects both teams to be better the next time they face off, and Natick coach Peter Suxho said he is glad to have this measuring stick early so he can identify where the team needs to improve.

“We didn’t play well like we’re used to, because they performed better than us,” Suxho said. “They serve and receive better than us . . . Because of that, they have better offense than us. It’s all connected.”

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.