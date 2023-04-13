Protests persist in France as pension law nears last hurdle

Macron’s pension overhaul became law last month after he decided to push it through the lower house of Parliament without a vote, galvanizing a months-long showdown with opposition parties and labor unions that Thursday were staging their 12th day of nationwide protests and strikes since January.

PARIS — Hundreds of thousands of protesters marched across France on Thursday on the eve of a crucial ruling over President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to raise the legal age of retirement from 62 to 64, a step that could pave the way for the measure’s final implementation, even if it does little to dispel persistent popular opposition.

The unrest that followed Macron’s decision to bypass a full parliamentary vote has mutated into a less chaotic but still very tense standoff, marked by sporadic violence between the police and protesters, even as some of the latest demonstrations showed signs of losing steam.

According to French authorities, protests on Thursday attracted about 380,000 people, although labor unions said that the number was 1 million to 1.5 million. Both the authorities and the unions had estimated that turnout at demonstrations last week was higher.

The two sides have refused to back down, and all eyes are now on the Constitutional Council, which reviews legislation to ensure it conforms to the French Constitution, to see if it will break the stalemate.

The measures in Macron’s pension overhaul cannot be officially enacted until the nine-member council gives the green light. That includes the most important and most contentious provision: A raise of the age when workers can start collecting a government pension, if not a full one, from 62 to 64. A ruling is expected Friday.

Macron’s government, which has expressed confidence in the law, asked for a constitutional review. So did opposition parties, who are challenging the law on procedural grounds, arguing that the government used improper constitutional tools to speed it through Parliament.

Many legal experts predict that the council will strike down some minor measures, such as one forcing companies to publish information about how many senior workers they employ, but not the entire law, something it has done fewer than 20 times since 1959.

Doing so now would be a stunning blow to Macron, and a stark departure from the body’s usual caution, experts say.

Samy Benzina, a public law professor at the University of Poitiers, said that the council was “very attached to its legal precedent” and “very attentive to the effects of its decisions.”

“I don’t think it wants to play the role of a political arbiter,” he said.

Either way, the ruling may not end the political turmoil over the plan, which has roiled France and kept Macron from making much headway on other policies.

Bastien François, a political science professor at the University Paris-1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, said that the fierceness of the deadlock between Macron and his opponents had fueled a misplaced expectation that the council would break it.

“If the Constitutional Council strikes down the law, it will be an extremely strong repudiation of the government,” François said, ushering in an even bigger crisis for Macron.

But if the law stands, “it won’t change anything for its opponents — it might even infuriate them even more,” François added.

The size of the protests and the number of strikers in key sectors like transportation and education have fallen recently, but opposition to the pension law remains strong, with surveys consistently indicating that about two-thirds of French people oppose it.

The unrest even followed Macron during a trip this week to the Netherlands, where a handful of protesters interrupted a speech he gave in The Hague, while another one, who ran at Macron outside a university in Amsterdam, was tackled to the ground.

Macron defended his changes at a news conference in Amsterdam, arguing that it was necessary to balance the French pension system’s finances — an effort his opponents say is not as urgent as he suggests — and to bolster French credibility abroad.

“How do you want me to advocate for increasing strategic autonomy — how do you want me to advocate and convince the Netherlands, Germany, and others to issue common debt during the pandemic crisis if I don’t reform France?” Macron asked.

He said that the Constitutional Council ruling was the final step on a “democratic and constitutional path” and offered to meet with France’s main unions after the decision.

“Our country must continue to go forward, to work, to face the challenges that are ours,” Macron said.

Labor unions, who had already walked out of a meeting with the prime minister, Élisabeth Borne, last week, said they would do the same to Macron if his overhaul was not up for discussion.

“If it’s to talk about pensions, with great pleasure — otherwise we have better things to do,” Sophie Binet, the head of the Confédération Générale du Travail, France’s second-largest labor union, said of meeting with Macron.

Opposition parties and some legal experts have argued that the council could strike down the entire law on procedural grounds because the government had used procedures reserved for budget measures to accelerate the parliamentary process.

Those critics say that the government misused tools that are normally used to avoid end-of-year funding gaps, not to pass hugely consequential social laws. But legal experts note that the tools are all legal, and that without a clear-cut case of constitutional infringement, the council would be reluctant to interpret them otherwise.

The council is also expected to rule on the admissibility of a shared initiative referendum — a complex process that has never come to fruition — filed by Macron’s opponents, who want a nationwide vote barring any extension of the retirement age beyond 62.

It is unclear whether the council will approve that process. François, the political science professor, said some protesters could feel muzzled if it does not, prompting anger in much the same way as Macron’s decision to bypass a full parliamentary vote.

“It would be experienced very badly,” he said.