At BSO, a cello’s old-new songs of dawn

The work comes into being thanks to a joint commission from the BSO and the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra. Nelsons directs both ensembles and, rather than simply competing for the conductor’s time, the two groups have forged a productive partnership over the years involving musician exchanges and, perhaps most substantively, shared commissioning initiatives.

Music director Andris Nelsons returned to the BSO podium on Thursday, leading the first of the four subscription programs that will, over the course of the next month, close out the Symphony Hall season. This week’s highlight was the American premiere of an engaging new cello concerto, “Les Chants de l’aube” (Songs of the Dawn) by the French composer and organist Thierry Escaich.

In comments both from the stage and in a program note, Escaich compared his work’s opening movement to a stained glass window made up of “three superimposed musical worlds,” each in their own register and assuming sharply contrasting moods. Binding them together are some Baroque-style phrases, like shards of forgotten older melodies, which stand out against the backdrop of this bracing new work.

In fact, across all three of the work’s movements, which are linked by cadenza-like bridge sections, Escaich’s new concerto impresses for its way of honoring the genre’s roots while thoroughly refreshing its forms and sound worlds. The solo cello thoroughly dominates the proceedings, but often with lines that are deeply integrated into the orchestra textures, at one point even drawing the first cello (in this case Oliver Aldort) into an adamant, full-throated duet.

In Thursday night’s involving performance, it was difficult to separate the work’s success on its own compositional terms from the commanding and deeply internalized account it received from the French soloist Gautier Capuçon. He clearly enjoys a sympathetic rapport with Escaich and his music, and the cellist’s playing wedded a suave virtuosity and keen coloristic imagination with a clear sense of the score’s underlying lyrical imperative.

By way of setting up the new concerto, the BSO opened Thursday’s program with another work by a French composer (Ravel) also touching on the songs of dawn (“Alborada del gracioso”). Notwithstanding a few unfocused moments, Nelsons and the orchestra gave this charming score a rhythmically vital performance marked by the beautifully plaintive, solitary bassoon solos of Richard Svoboda.

After intermission came a nuanced, dark-hued, and overall compelling performance of Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony, offered here without cuts. The strings played with a notable uniformity of purpose and the orchestra as a whole played well for Nelsons. Next week brings more new music, with violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter giving the American premiere of Thomas Adès’s new violin concerto, which will be heard alongside works by Sibelius and Mozart.

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Andris Nelsons, conductor

At Symphony Hall, Thursday night (repeats April 15)

Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.