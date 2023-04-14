William Shatner explores a strange new world in ‘Stars on Mars’

It won’t matter if there’s life on Mars, because this will be a simulation of the planet. A new reality series called “Stars on Mars” is coming on June 5, and it will suit up and prepare celebrities — which, these days, often means reality actors from other reality shows — to live in a colony that has been created to be something like Mars. Yes, of course it’s on Fox, home of “Farmer Wants a Wife.”

The host of the show — what they’re calling “mission control” — will be none other than William Shatner, the “Star Trek” vet, who, in a release, said, “Thanks to lower gravity on Mars, you’ll weigh 62% less. Bad news: the air is unbreathable, so if you’re from LA, it’ll remind you of home.”