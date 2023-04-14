William Shatner explores a strange new world in ‘Stars on Mars’

It won’t matter if there’s life on Mars, because this will be a simulation of the planet. A new reality series called “Stars on Mars” is coming on June 5, and it will suit up and prepare celebrities — which, these days, often means reality actors from other reality shows — to live in a colony that has been created to be something like Mars. Yes, of course it’s on Fox, home of “Farmer Wants a Wife.”
The host of the show — what they’re calling “mission control” — will be none other than William Shatner, the “Star Trek” vet, who, in a release, said, “Thanks to lower gravity on Mars, you’ll weigh 62% less. Bad news: the air is unbreathable, so if you’re from LA, it’ll remind you of home.”
Shatner made a real trip into space in 2021, at age 90, about which he wrote, “The contrast between the vicious coldness of space and the warm nurturing of Earth below filled me with overwhelming sadness.”
The celebronauts will live, eat, and sleep in the same “space station,” and they will compete in missions and vote off a crew member every week.
