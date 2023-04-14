The 10 people you meet at kids’ sporting events

I asked readers to weigh in with their sideline observations, petty grievances, and humorous asides — and you did not disappoint.

Spring sports season is here, so it’s prime time to conduct a socio-anthropological study of the mating dance that occurs among parents on the sidelines. After a winter of hibernation (except maybe in hockey rinks), an array of characters surface, chrysalis-like, with tumblers filled with mysterious beverages, monogrammed blankets, and, in some cases, dreams of securing their child a Division I soccer placement at age 7.

“I feel like I stick out as a sore thumb at lacrosse games because I don’t wear leggings and Pom Pom hats. The moms all seem to know one another,” griped one leggings-less woman who asked to remain anonymous since her child still plays lacrosse.

There are also the clique-busters.

“Inclusive social director here. I think I have a hard time turning off my inner business owner/hairstylist, and I get anxious if I think someone around me feels excluded,” says Melrose’s Kerry Zirpolo.

“My entire social life basically revolves around my child’s sports. It took a bit of time, but I talk to pretty much all the parents,” adds Medford’s Rebecca Schrot.

Then there are the parents who think their child is auditioning for a scholarship in third grade.

“There was one guy on the opposite side of the field who yelled at our players and the ref the entire game. It was not a close game. He was just brutal to the ref. I felt so badly: The ref was a teenager,” says Douglas Neu, a coach with the Arlington Soccer Club. “Before you yell, remind yourself that you’re yelling at someone else’s kid. It could be your kid someday.”

Of course, we mustn’t forget the parents who never yell at their kids — even when they’re lighting squirrels on fire during drills.

Ahead, here are the 10 people you’re likely to encounter on the springtime sidelines, ranked from least to most nefarious. Did I miss someone? Tell me. I’m sure you will!

The social director. This dynamic spectator rolls in with a mimosa cart and a full breakfast buffet at 7 a.m. Inclusive, gregarious, and with a seemingly bottomless budget, this person should and will become your new best friend (at least, until your team is eliminated).

The small-talk expert. This loquacious gem, now on their fifth child, is the glue who holds sideline chatter together, finding commonalities among a motley crew of parents where there is none: Can hold forth on Disney hotels, suspicious science teachers, traffic patterns, field maintenance plans, zoning by-laws, and school committee gossip with ease while somehow remembering everyone’s name, everyone’s child’s name, and their carpool needs.

The mayor. This proud parent shows up three beers in prepared to rally the crowds, having made the rounds at six other fields earlier in the day. Still dreaming fondly of a 1998 championship, they are now reliving their glory days with abandon. Harmless until the ref makes a bad call; happy to fit 12 kids into his backseat after the game; usually has a cooler full of White Claw. May or may not have a child on the team. Basically a Bruce Springsteen song in a fleece vest. Generally lovable.

The fashion maven. Of-the-moment leisure-wear, flattering sunglasses, bedazzled drink receptacle, a Patagonia for all seasons: This stylish spectator makes you wonder why you were even born.

The sad shepherd. This beleaguered individual arrives at games with a straggling multi-generational posse, 10 chairs, a picnic table, a blanket the size of Monaco, board games, a mesh tent, and a small portable toilet, quickly forming a delicate ecosystem without regard for others’ personal space. Will order DoorDash midway through the game or else produce a multi-course meal from variously sized Tupperware containers at odd intervals. May spend the night.

The lone wolf. This person barricades him or herself with a laptop, mosquito net, and wide-brimmed hat on the outskirts of the field. Do not approach. Best not to even try.

The wall. This hapless observer — often a dad, but not always, per my spies — drapes himself over the fence at baseball games, blocking everyone’s view. Occasionally, this species will call out a halfhearted and perhaps misdirected instruction, leading actual coaches to intervene and offer this lost soul a token role on the team, such as vice assistant interim manager.

The budding Olympian. This parent believes that their 9-year-old is on the brink of a full college scholarship. Do not even attempt small talk; they’re busy making a reel to share with … whom, exactly? Usually spotted hovering anxiously on the sidelines; forming strategic alliances with coaches; speaking in intense whispers to their progeny in the parking lot after the game. Child frequently has several social media accounts with sports highlights and chosen numbers by age 3.

The climber. Is your child a fantastic goalie? Her child is too and actually belongs to four other elite teams in towns you’ve never heard of — she’ll text their info. But start planning a year in advance because tryouts are intense. Have you signed up for the clinic yet? Oh, you don’t know about the clinic? She’ll text you about that, too. Maybe.

The oblivious parent of a destructor. This parent yaps cluelessly as their child eats twigs, digs ditches, climbs a tree, impales himself on a chain link fence, and splays himself across the third base line singing show tunes. When approached by a volunteer coach desperate for support, this parent might halfheartedly say, “C’mon, buddy, focus” — and then return to talking about “Succession” with a neighbor while their child leaves the premises to shoplift at CVS.

All that said, the sidelines can be a wonderful community gathering space and a life-affirming means to connect.

“Mine is not the kid scoring winning goals or even knowing what to do with the ball at times, and I have been met with nothing but kindness and friendliness. I don’t know if it is like this for the more advanced teams, but my experience has been only sunshine,” says Medford’s Shira Cohen-Goldberg. “Isn’t parenting all about small talk with the other folks who have the kids that yours are playing with? I actually think that these are the micro steps that build community.”

Indeed. See you out there!

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.