I want her to be my wife ... someday

Q. I met this woman through the apps during the height of the pandemic. We met up, hit it off, and a beautiful but complicated relationship has been the result of it. She loves me and supports me unconditionally, and I love her more than anything. I feel like she truly understands me. But we also have a very toxic cycle of breaking up and getting back together that I take a VERY big part in being responsible for.

We break up, spend a month or two apart, and then come back and are good for two to four months, then break up again. I’m a little older (31 to 26) and I can admit and be self-aware that I have commitment issues. My job (bartending) and lifestyle play a huge part in this complication. I want to eventually marry this woman and grow old with her, but I don’t feel ready to give up my agency and freedom or my lifestyle yet.

My question is: Do you have any advice (besides therapy, which I’m already trying) about how to make sense of a powerful but messy connection? We want to end up with each other but it just doesn’t work right this second logistically. I’ll never keep her from happiness. I’m not jealous or selfish, but I love her and want her to be my wife one day, even if I’m not ready now. I feel hopeless and would love any help trying to find a center.

LOST & IN LOVE

A. “I’ll never keep her from happiness.”

Are you sure? Because it sounds like you’re basically saying, “I want her to stay with me — or wait for me — until I’m ready for a lifetime commitment.” That doesn’t sound wonderful for her.

Be honest about what you can deliver. It doesn’t have to be all or nothing. If you want to see her but keep things open, ask her about that kind of relationship. If you want to stay together but see her less, tell her that’s where you are right now. Then ask her if she can be happy with what you’re offering. My guess is the answer will be no, but you never know — she might be open to something more ... open. This is about stating your intentions — honestly and transparently — and then giving her the option to accept or walk away.

For the record, I’m not sure you have commitment issues. It sounds like this is more about you not being ready for a serious relationship but trying to force it. It’s also about your assumption that you know what’s best for your future self. You want this woman to be your wife even though you can’t spend more than a few months with her. How can you be sure you’ll be good for each other in a decade or more?

What about focusing on now? You’re still figuring out what kind of life you want, right? It might help to detach yourself from the narrative that she has to be your endgame.

You say you want to find your center. I think that happens when you accept where you are and all the uncertainty that comes with it. You’ll have to stop pushing yourself — and her — to be in a relationship that requires more than you can offer.

Take some time to think about what you want in 2023, not years from now, and talk about it.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Do her a favor — break up and make it stick. Let her go so she can find someone who isn’t afraid of commitment.

FREEADVICEFORYOU





You seem to want it all. Your freedom, your “agency,” and her willingness to hang in with you until you decide you’re ready for the next step. How about you let her go, continue to sow your wild oats and then, when you decide to grow up, you see if she’s still available? You sound a tad self-absorbed, and I’d love to read her version of this letter.

HIKERGALNH128





Maybe you need to look at marriage differently. Marriage isn’t what you do when you decide you’re ready to stop being “cool” and become boring. Marriage is a choice you make when you wake up every morning; a choice to put that person’s interests and well-being ahead of yours; a choice to make their happiness the most important thing in the world. And hopefully, they make the same choice every day. Because if you’re both making that choice, it doesn’t matter that you work from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. five days a week.

PMCD101





So much for your claims of being self-aware. Everything in the letter is an “I want!” from you. You want her. You want your freedom to do whatever it is you do. You want her to wait. You want everyone else to give you answers.

RESPONDER1234





I was once the woman in a relationship like this. Then I met a fabulous man who wanted me for the rest of his life immediately. No ambiguity. I dumped the first guy in less than a week.

SEENITTOO

